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Finance

Volvo Cars June-August sales volumes down 7.4% year-on-year

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Volvo Cars Sees 7.4% Year-on-Year Sales Decline in Summer 2024 Period

Volvo Cars Summer 2024 Sales Performance Overview

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Cars sold 148,239 cars in the three-month period between June and August, down 7.4% compared to the same period last year, the company said on Wednesday.

Regional Market Performance

United States Market

• In the United States, lower demand for electric and plug-in hybrid cars led to a weaker sales development, the company said in a statement.

China Market

• Sales for the period were significantly impacted by a continuing market downturn in China.

Electrified Model Sales Analysis

Overall Electrified Sales

• Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said sales volumes of electrified models, including fully electric and plug-in hybrids, grew by 13% and accounted for 53.5% of all cars sold during the period.

Fully Electric vs Plug-in Hybrid Sales

• Fully electric car sales volumes rose 27%, while plug-in hybrid sales fell 1% year-on-year.

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Global volumes down 7.4% in June–August 2026 to 148,239 units, reflecting broader market pressures in China and the US (news.cision.com).
  • Electrified models (BEVs + PHEVs) grew 13%, making up over half (53.5%) of sales, driven by strong BEV performance with a 27% increase (news.cision.com).
  • Volvo is managing pricing and volume amid market downturns—prioritising transaction prices over volume in tough regions like China and the US (news.cision.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many cars did Volvo sell between June and August 2024?
Volvo Cars sold 148,239 cars during the three-month period from June to August 2024.
What was the year-on-year sales decline for Volvo Cars in June-August 2024?
Sales volumes were down by 7.4% compared to the same period last year.
What factors contributed to the decline in Volvo's sales volumes?
Lower demand for electric and plug-in hybrid cars in the US and a market downturn in China significantly impacted sales.
How did electrified model sales perform for Volvo during this period?
Sales of electrified models, including fully electric and plug-in hybrids, grew by 13% and accounted for 53.5% of all cars sold.
What was the change in fully electric and plug-in hybrid sales?
Fully electric car sales volumes rose 27%, while plug-in hybrid sales fell 1% year-on-year.

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