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Ryanair trims annual traffic target to limit unhedged winter oil exposure - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ryanair trims annual traffic target to limit unhedged winter oil exposure

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Ryanair Lowers 2027 Passenger Target to Manage Unhedged Oil Price Risks

Ryanair Adjusts Passenger Forecast Amid Oil Price Volatility

Passenger Target Reduction

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest budget airline Ryanair on Wednesday cut its fiscal 2027 traffic target to 214 million passengers from 216 million to reduce its exposure to unhedged oil prices during the winter season.

Impact of High Oil Prices

The Dublin-based carrier also warned that sustained high oil prices, with jet fuel currently around $140 a barrel, could push up short-haul airfares in Europe.

Jet Fuel Hedging Strategy

With 80% of its jet fuel hedged through March 2027 at roughly $67 per barrel, Ryanair forecast another profitable year, although profit after tax would fall short of fiscal 2026's record level. It did not provide further details.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Ryanair reduced its FY27 traffic target by ~0.9% (2 million passengers), citing high unhedged fuel cost risk during winter.
  • About 80% of Ryanair’s jet fuel needs through March 2027 is hedged at ~$67/barrel, significantly below current spot prices, insulating margins. (Reuters/Investegate) (lse.co.uk)
  • Despite high spot jet fuel (~$140–150/bbl), the hedges support another profitable year, though net profit may fall short of FY26’s record. (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ryanair reduce its 2027 traffic target?
Ryanair lowered its fiscal 2027 traffic target to 214 million passengers to decrease its exposure to unhedged oil prices during the winter season.
How much of Ryanair's jet fuel is hedged?
Ryanair has hedged about 80% of its jet fuel requirements through March 2027 at approximately $67 per barrel.
What impact could high oil prices have on Ryanair fares?
Sustained high oil prices could force Ryanair to increase short-haul airfares in Europe.
Will Ryanair remain profitable despite these changes?
Ryanair forecasts another profitable year, though profit after tax is expected to fall short of the fiscal 2026 record.

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