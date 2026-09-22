GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Morning Bid: AI trade gets its Muse - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Morning Bid: AI trade gets its Muse

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Artificial Intelligence Stocks

Meta's Muse Assistant Sparks AI Trade Rally Across Global Markets

AI Innovations and Global Market Reactions

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee

Investor Sentiment and AI Trade Revival

Investor enthusiasm for the AI trade is well and truly back after a strong reception to Meta Platforms' Muse assistant since its US launch revived optimism, while stalling oil prices also buoyed risk sentiment.

Geopolitical Events Impacting Markets

Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting in Focus

The spotlight will be on a high-stakes meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this week, with investors watching for signs the leaders of the world's two largest economies can prevent a further deterioration in relations.

AI on the Diplomatic Agenda

AI will be near the top of the agenda in the wake of a proposal for a new safety notification mechanism for the two leaders to consider.

Meta's Muse Assistant: Market Impact

Launch and Capabilities

Facebook-parent Meta launched Muse, its AI assistant that can autonomously send emails, sell a car and book travel on a person's behalf, two weeks ago in the US and has since seen strong demand and usage.

Stock Market Response

That helped push chipmakers higher and catapult the tech-heavy Nasdaq to a record high. Asian markets took their cue from Wall Street, with South Korea's Kospi rising 1.6% and Taiwan stocks gaining about 1%. European futures pointed to a higher open.

AI Industry Concerns

The early signs of success for Muse come in the wake of a series of cascading events over a 10-day stretch that have left the largest AI labs reeling over concerns their creations threaten to break humanity.

Commodities and Regional Market Developments

Oil Prices and US-Iran Talks

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures hovered above $100 per barrel after declining for four straight sessions on hopes of US-Iran talks after Trump said he would be open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is expected to be in New York this week for the UN General Assembly.

French Market Concerns

Attention will also be on French markets as investors confront concerns about the country's long-term finances. The cost of insuring French government debt against the risk of a default jumped to the highest since March 2020 on Monday, with French bonds, or OATs, the worst-performing major-economy bonds in 2026.

Key Developments to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday:

  • Euro zone consumer confidence for September
  • Kingfisher Plc earnings

(By Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Meta’s Muse AI assistant is driving investor enthusiasm: Meta stock rose 6‑11%, Nasdaq hit record highs, and CPU chipmakers surged—Arm up to ~17%, Intel ~12%, AMD ~9‑10% as Muse rapidly gains users (investing.com)
  • Asian markets followed Wall Street’s lead: South Korea’s KOSPI gained ~1.6%, Taiwan’s market rose ~1‑2%, and European futures pointed higher (finance.yahoo.com)
  • Mounting risks remain: investor focus shifts to a high‑stakes Trump‑Xi meeting amid AI safety talks and concerns over French sovereign debt, where CDS and yields are rising toward highs not seen since March 2020 (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Meta’s Muse AI assistant?
Muse is Meta’s new AI assistant launched in the US that can autonomously send emails, sell a car, and book travel, boosting investor enthusiasm.
How did Muse impact global markets?
Muse's strong reception pushed tech stocks higher, especially chipmakers, and catapulted the Nasdaq to a record high, influencing Asian and European markets.
What global events are investors watching this week?
Investors are monitoring a meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping for signs of improved US-China relations and are also tracking US-Iran talks.
Why are oil prices in focus?
Brent crude futures remained above $100 per barrel as hopes of US-Iran talks and declining prices buoyed risk sentiment in global markets.
What financial risks are concerning French markets?
Investors are worried about France's long-term finances as the cost of insuring government debt rose sharply and French bonds underperformed.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil rises slightly ahead of potential US-Iran talks

Oil rises slightly ahead of potential US-Iran talks

Image for EU and Philippines reach 'substantial agreement' on free-trade deal

EU and Philippines reach 'substantial agreement' on free-trade deal

Image for Tech rally boosts Asian stocks, dollar firms on rate-hike wagers

Tech rally boosts Asian stocks, dollar firms on rate-hike wagers

Image for Yen squeezed as hawkish turn grips central banks

Yen squeezed as hawkish turn grips central banks

Image for Houthis push for control of Yemen highlands as Trump is said to have called off strikes

Houthis push for control of Yemen highlands as Trump is said to have called off strikes

Image for EU's Kallas says Red Sea mission needs more than 10 warships

EU's Kallas says Red Sea mission needs more than 10 warships

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for China and Europe should not fight trade wars, Chinese foreign minister says
China and Europe should not fight trade wars, Chinese foreign minister says
Image for UK exclusion from EU 'Made in Europe' plan risks British auto trade, lobby says
UK exclusion from EU 'Made in Europe' plan risks British auto trade, lobby says
Image for UK's Burnham to announce new AI defence partnership with US
UK's Burnham to announce new AI defence partnership with US
Image for China's GAC looks to add car production capacity in Europe
China's GAC looks to add car production capacity in Europe
Image for Trading Day: AI euphoria back with a bang
Trading Day: AI euphoria back with a bang
Image for UK's Burnham agrees to Saudi request for refuelling support
UK's Burnham agrees to Saudi request for refuelling support
Image for EU to keep opposing new Arctic oil drilling, despite pressure from Norway
EU to keep opposing new Arctic oil drilling, despite pressure from Norway
Image for Nasdaq hits record high as chipmakers fuel stock gains
Nasdaq hits record high as chipmakers fuel stock gains
Image for EU continues talks on deal to lift sanctions on Russia-linked billionaires Usmanov and Fridman, diplomats say
EU continues talks on deal to lift sanctions on Russia-linked billionaires Usmanov and Fridman, diplomats say
Image for Moldovan leaders say will seek parliament's ok to declare energy, water emergency
Moldovan leaders say will seek parliament's ok to declare energy, water emergency
Image for Not the time to soften stance over Belarus, Lithuania says
Not the time to soften stance over Belarus, Lithuania says
Image for Oil price dips to $100 on hopes of US-Iran diplomacy, partial recovery in Saudi exports
Oil price dips to $100 on hopes of US-Iran diplomacy, partial recovery in Saudi exports
View All Finance Posts