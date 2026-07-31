Russian Grain Lobby: Black Sea Attacks Threaten Global Wheat Exports and Food Security

Impact of Black Sea Attacks on Global Wheat Trade

By Olga Popova

Escalation of Attacks in the Black Sea Region

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Russia's main grain lobby group warned on Friday that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian ships and ports could shut down grain exports via the Black Sea in the near future, pushing up prices and causing hunger in Africa and the Middle East.

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, and Ukraine, also a major agricultural exporter, have been attacking each other's agricultural export facilities and commercial vessels in the Black Sea area in recent weeks.

Warnings from Russia's Union of Grain Exporters and Producers

Russia's Union of Grain Exporters and Producers told Reuters that the consequences of the attacks would be felt my many countries in the near future.

Potential Blockage of Export Corridors

"Systematic attacks that began in July could soon lead to a complete blockage of export corridors in the Black Sea basin," the union said in a statement to Reuters.

Global Wheat Supply Shortfall

It said that the shortfall in supply of Russian wheat to other countries this season could reach 30-35 million metric tons, accounting for around 15 per cent of total global wheat trade. It would not be possible to cover the shortfall by increasing exports from alternative countries, it said.

Threat to Global Food Security

"Disruptions to shipping in the Black Sea caused by Ukrainian attacks on dry cargo vessels and port infrastructure pose a direct threat to global food security," it said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Osborn)