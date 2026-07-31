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Exclusive-Russian grain lobby says Kyiv's attacks threaten Black Sea exports and global food security - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Russian grain lobby says Kyiv's attacks threaten Black Sea exports and global food security

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Russian Grain Lobby: Black Sea Attacks Threaten Global Wheat Exports and Food Security

Impact of Black Sea Attacks on Global Wheat Trade

By Olga Popova

Escalation of Attacks in the Black Sea Region

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Russia's main grain lobby group warned on Friday that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian ships and ports could shut down grain exports via the Black Sea in the near future, pushing up prices and causing hunger in Africa and the Middle East.

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, and Ukraine, also a major agricultural exporter, have been attacking each other's agricultural export facilities and commercial vessels in the Black Sea area in recent weeks.

Warnings from Russia's Union of Grain Exporters and Producers

Russia's Union of Grain Exporters and Producers told Reuters that the consequences of the attacks would be felt my many countries in the near future.

Potential Blockage of Export Corridors

"Systematic attacks that began in July could soon lead to a complete blockage of export corridors in the Black Sea basin," the union said in a statement to Reuters.

Global Wheat Supply Shortfall

It said that the shortfall in supply of Russian wheat to other countries this season could reach 30-35 million metric tons, accounting for around 15 per cent of total global wheat trade. It would not be possible to cover the shortfall by increasing exports from alternative countries, it said.

Threat to Global Food Security

"Disruptions to shipping in the Black Sea caused by Ukrainian attacks on dry cargo vessels and port infrastructure pose a direct threat to global food security," it said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Russian grain lobby cautions that July’s Ukrainian drone attacks risk fully blocking Black Sea export corridors, endangering global food supplies.
  • A potential supply shortfall of 30–35 million metric tonnes of Russian wheat—roughly 15 % of global wheat trade—cannot be offset by other exporters.
  • Disruption to Black Sea shipping poses a direct threat to food security in dependent regions such as Africa and the Middle East, as noted by analysts on grain export challenges.

Frequently Asked Questions

How could Ukrainian attacks affect Russian grain exports?
Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian ships and ports may lead to a shutdown of Black Sea grain export routes, significantly disrupting global wheat supplies.
Why is the Black Sea important for global food security?
The Black Sea is a critical export route for wheat and other grains; disruptions there can lead to shortages and higher prices worldwide, especially in Africa and the Middle East.
What is the potential impact on global wheat trade?
Russian grain exporters warn that wheat exports may be cut by 30-35 million metric tons, about 15% of the global wheat trade, which cannot be easily replaced by other countries.
What regions are most at risk from grain export disruptions?
Africa and the Middle East could face price spikes and increased hunger if Black Sea wheat exports are blocked.
What is the Russian Union of Grain Exporters' main concern?
Their main concern is that continued attacks may soon lead to a complete blockade of export corridors in the Black Sea basin.

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