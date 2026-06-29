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Trading Day: Wall Street gains, Dow hits record closing high as fragile U.S.-Iran truce holds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trading Day: Wall Street gains, Dow hits record closing high as fragile U.S.-Iran truce holds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Wall Street Gains and Dow Closes at Record Amid US-Iran Truce News

Market Overview and Key Developments

By Stephen Culp

Global Market Rally and US-Iran Truce

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks followed their world counterparts higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq snapping five-day losing streaks and the blue-chip Dow notching an all-time closing high as the U.S. and Iran halted attacks and took steps toward de-escalation.

Recommended Reading for Deeper Insights

I will go into more detail on today's market moves below. If you have more time to read, here are a few articles I recommend to help you make sense of what happened in markets today.

Top Stories

1. Comcast will split into two publicly traded companies through a spinoff of NBCUniversal and Sky

2. A record-breaking heat wave continued to move through Europe as the United States faces its own spate of dangerously high temperatures

3. Iranian and U.S. teams working on implementation of an interim peace deal are expected to meet in Doha after mutual airstrikes over the weekend threatened the fragile truce

4. Asian markets were choppy on Monday as investors weighed AI-driven growth against inflationary pressures

5. Five days after twin earthquakes struck Venezuela, killing close to 1,500 people, some areas have yet to receive government help with rescue and recovery efforts

6. Britain's soon-to-be Prime Minister Andy Burnham vowed on Monday to implement radical change in the nation's politics by handing more power to its regions and stressing collaboration over argument

Today's Key Market Moves

Performance by Asset Class

• STOCKS: Wall Street rebounded; European shares were steady as Middle East peace process eyed

• SECTORS/SHARES: Comcast shares surged on news of NBCUniversal spinoff, chip stocks bounced back

• FX: The dollar slipped but remained near 13-month high; the yen touched its weakest level since 1986

• BONDS: U.S. Treasury yields inched higher as focus turned to jobs data

• COMMODITIES/METALS: U.S. WTI crude and Brent settled up 2.2% and 1.6%, respectively; gold dropped on renewed inflation/rate hike jitters

Today's Talking Points

Supreme Court Rulings

* The Supreme Court issues major rulings as term winds down

On Monday the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against a Republican challenge to the five-day grace period for mail-in ballots in Mississippi, backed President Donald Trump's firing of a Democratic member of the Federal Trade Commission, but blocked the president's dismissal of a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Decisions yet to be announced include a state crackdown on transgender athletes and an executive order to limit birthright citizenship.

Middle East Oil Exports and Market Impact

* A surge of oil exports from the Middle East following the Strait of Hormuz reopening creating chaos in markets

A steep slide of Brent crude prices back to pre-war levels might suggest a return to business as usual, but as the system reboots amid a race to liberate trapped supply, and inbound tankers wait to rush in and load outbound oil, the return to normal is unlikely to be smooth.

Add to the mix the U.S. suspension of most sanctions limiting Iran's oil exports, which is expected to result in Tehran ramping up production, markets are preparing for a supply flood.

AI-Driven Debt and Global Bond Markets

* Bankers are getting creative as AI-related debt soars

With borrowing on chips, cloud infrastructure and data centers accounting for close to 15% of investment grade bond issuance this year, hyperscalers are increasingly issuing debt in currencies other than the U.S. dollar to tap a wider pool of investors. Companies such as Amazon.com and Alphabet have issued $60 billion in bonds in multiple currencies this year.

The transactions have reshaped global bond markets and set new records for bond sales in euros, sterling and yen.

What Could Move Markets Tomorrow?

Upcoming Events and Economic Data

Global and US Events

• Developments in the Middle East

• Energy market moves

• Social media posts from Trump

• U.S. Supreme Court rulings

• Japanese yen intervention

Key Economic Releases

• Japan housing starts/construction orders (May)

• Germany retail sales (May)

• Germany import prices (May)

• Germany unemployment (June)

• UK Q1 GDP

• Sweden retail sales (May)

• Denmark Q1 GDP

• Denmark unemployment rate (May)

• France consumer spending (May)

• France CPI (June)

• France producer prices (May)

• Italy CPI (June)

• Italy producer prices (May)

• U.S. Case-Shiller home prices (April)

• U.S. consumer confidence (June)

• U.S. JOLTS (May)

Additional Information

Want to receive Trading Day in your inbox every weekday morning? Sign up for my newsletter here.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp)

Key Takeaways

  • S&P 500 rose 1.2%, Nasdaq gained 2.1%, and the Dow hit an all‑time closing high, driven by easing global tensions and renewed investor optimism. (apnews.com)
  • Comcast announced a tax‑free spinoff of NBCUniversal and Sky, separating its media and broadband businesses; its shares jumped sharply in pre‑market trading. (axios.com)
  • The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5‑4 to uphold five‑day mail‑in ballot grace periods, preserving vote‑counting policies used in over a dozen states ahead of the 2026 midterms. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Wall Street to rebound and the Dow to close at a record high?
Wall Street rebounded as the US and Iran halted attacks and took steps toward de-escalation, boosting investor confidence and driving the Dow to a record closing high.
How did global markets react to the US-Iran truce?
Global stocks, including US, European, and Asian markets, moved higher as the fragile US-Iran truce held and investors shifted focus to energy, jobs data, and inflation.
What were the key moves in commodities and currency markets?
US WTI crude and Brent prices both rose, while gold prices dropped due to inflation concerns. The US dollar slipped but remained near a 13-month high.
How is AI-driven debt impacting bond markets?
Major tech firms are issuing record levels of bonds in multiple currencies to support AI-driven investments, reshaping global bond markets.
What events could move markets tomorrow?
Potential market movers include Middle East developments, energy price changes, US Supreme Court rulings, currency interventions, and economic data from Japan and Europe.

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