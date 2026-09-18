Harworth Rejects Peel’s Sweetened $802 Million Takeover Offer in UK Property Sector

Details and Context of the Takeover Proposal

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Harworth Group on Friday rejected a sweetened £599.77 million ($801.5 million) takeover offer from its largest shareholder, Peel Holdings, saying the bid undervalued the British land and property redevelopment company.

Background of the Takeover Offer

Here are some details and context on the proposal:

Shareholder Recommendations and Offer Details

• Harworth recommended that its shareholders decline Peel's sweetened offer of 177.5 pence per share compared to an earlier proposal of 172.5 pence, which was also rejected on similar grounds.

Timing and Market Conditions

• Harworth said the revised offer was timed to take advantage of the gap between its share price and the value of its underlying assets amid macroeconomic strains on the British real estate sector.

Peel Holdings and Regulatory Threshold

• Peel Holdings — part of British businessman John Whittaker's Peel Group — crossed the 30% takeover threshold on Thursday, triggering a mandatory offer under UK rules.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7483 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)