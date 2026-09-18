GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
German producer prices rise 4.6% y/y in August - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

German producer prices rise 4.6% y/y in August

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

German Producer Prices Surge by 4.6% in August, Surpassing Projections

August Producer Price Data and Market Expectations

Official Report on Producer Price Increase

Sept 18 (Reuters) - German producer prices rose more than expected in August, rising by 4.6% on the year, the federal statistics office reported on Friday.

Analyst Forecasts vs. Actual Results

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 4.1% increase.

Further Information and Data Sources

The office publishes more detailed data on its website.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • August’s 4.6% y/y rise in German producer prices outpaced the 4.1% consensus estimate, signaling elevated cost pressures upstream of consumer prices (ng.investing.com).
  • The rise comes amid broader inflation dynamics: consumer inflation hit 2.9% y/y in August, while wholesale prices climbed 6.8% y/y (destatis.de).
  • Despite easing price expectations among firms, energy-driven cost pressures—especially due to geopolitical strains—continue to threaten broader inflation persistence (ifo.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did German producer prices rise in August?
German producer prices increased by 4.6% year-on-year in August, according to the federal statistics office.
Did the increase in producer prices meet analyst expectations?
No, the increase was above expectations. Analysts had forecast a 4.1% rise, but the actual increase was 4.6%.
Who reported the latest German producer price data?
The federal statistics office reported the latest data on German producer prices.
Where can more detailed information on German producer prices be found?
More detailed data on German producer prices is available on the federal statistics office's official website.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for French prosecutors and regulators step up scrutiny on smart glasses

French prosecutors and regulators step up scrutiny on smart glasses

Image for Russia adapts a training missile to lead its ballistic onslaught of Ukraine

Russia adapts a training missile to lead its ballistic onslaught of Ukraine

Image for Berlin's acute housing shortage and soaring rents dominate city election

Berlin's acute housing shortage and soaring rents dominate city election

Image for Nestle responds to Putin's decision to put its Russian business under external administration

Nestle responds to Putin's decision to put its Russian business under external administration

Image for INEOS says EU's first full-scale carbon storage project to start operating

INEOS says EU's first full-scale carbon storage project to start operating

Image for Stocks rise, yen weakens as BOJ split-vote hike tempers hawkish wagers

Stocks rise, yen weakens as BOJ split-vote hike tempers hawkish wagers

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Exclusive-ECB's Vujcic cools oil-fuelled bets on rate hikes
Exclusive-ECB's Vujcic cools oil-fuelled bets on rate hikes
Image for Barclays backs November BoE hike, warns Middle East conflict could spur more
Barclays backs November BoE hike, warns Middle East conflict could spur more
Image for How Bessent, America's bond salesman, cornered Japan on big spending
How Bessent, America's bond salesman, cornered Japan on big spending
Image for Yen slumps after BOJ hikes rates as expected
Yen slumps after BOJ hikes rates as expected
Image for Morning Bid: BOJ struggling to keep pace with hiking partners
Morning Bid: BOJ struggling to keep pace with hiking partners
Image for Hyundai Motor CEO warns of Chinese vehicle surge in the US without guardrails
Hyundai Motor CEO warns of Chinese vehicle surge in the US without guardrails
Image for Bank of Japan lifts rates to 31-year high, two board members dissent
Bank of Japan lifts rates to 31-year high, two board members dissent
Image for Oil prices fall for third day on hopes of limited Saudi supply disruptions
Oil prices fall for third day on hopes of limited Saudi supply disruptions
Image for Qantas ground workers to strike over pay and conditions next week
Qantas ground workers to strike over pay and conditions next week
Image for M&S makes London Fashion Week debut to boost style ambitions
M&S makes London Fashion Week debut to boost style ambitions
Image for UK government should reject creditor bid for Thames Water, says lawmaker committee
UK government should reject creditor bid for Thames Water, says lawmaker committee
Image for UK female workers still get lower bonuses than males, data firm says
UK female workers still get lower bonuses than males, data firm says
View All Finance Posts