German Producer Prices Surge by 4.6% in August, Surpassing Projections
August Producer Price Data and Market Expectations
Official Report on Producer Price Increase
Sept 18 (Reuters) - German producer prices rose more than expected in August, rising by 4.6% on the year, the federal statistics office reported on Friday.
Analyst Forecasts vs. Actual Results
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 4.1% increase.
Further Information and Data Sources
The office publishes more detailed data on its website.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Maria Rugamer, Editing by Friederike Heine)