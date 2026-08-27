Delivery Hero Increases 2026 Forecast on Growing Demand and Profitability
Delivery Hero's Upgraded Financial Outlook for 2026
Forecast Revision Details
Aug 27 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero hiked its annual forecast for 2026 on Thursday, citing accelerating demand growth and better-than-expected profitability.
Growth Projections
Its gross merchandise value, total value of all goods sold through the market place, is now expected to grow 9% to 11% this year, compared with the previous forecast for 8% to 10% growth.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay and Paolo Laudani in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)