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Delivery Hero hikes 2026 forecast on stronger demand, profitability - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Delivery Hero hikes 2026 forecast on stronger demand, profitability

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Delivery Hero Increases 2026 Forecast on Growing Demand and Profitability

Delivery Hero's Upgraded Financial Outlook for 2026

Forecast Revision Details

Aug 27 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero hiked its annual forecast for 2026 on Thursday, citing accelerating demand growth and better-than-expected profitability.

Growth Projections

Its gross merchandise value, total value of all goods sold through the market place, is now expected to grow 9% to 11% this year, compared with the previous forecast for 8% to 10% growth. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay and Paolo Laudani in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • The GMV growth projection for 2026 has been revised upwards to 9–11%, boosting confidence in demand recovery and profit trajectory.
  • Q1 2026 performance showed GMV up 8.8% YoY, with Quick Commerce expanding sharply (~30% YoY) and subscriptions driving customer engagement across multiple verticals (deliveryhero.com).
  • Delivery Hero is targeting €910–960 million in adjusted EBITDA and over €200 million in Free Cash Flow for 2026, supported by capital discipline and strategic asset monetizations (deliveryhero.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Delivery Hero's new growth expectation for gross merchandise value?
Delivery Hero now expects its gross merchandise value to grow 9% to 11% this year, up from the previous 8% to 10% forecast.
Which sector does Delivery Hero operate in?
Delivery Hero operates in the online takeaway food sector.

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