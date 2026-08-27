Car rams into pedestrians in France, kills 1, injures 10

Deliberate Car Attack in Caen, France Kills 1 and Injures 10 Pedestrians

Incident Overview and Investigation

Details of the Attack

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A car deliberately rammed into a group of pedestrians who were standing in front of the train station of Caen, in northern France, on Wednesday evening killing one and injuring 10, local authorities said.

Casualties Reported

"The toll is heavy as we have one death, seven people in critical condition and three people in serious but not critical condition," the prefect of the department of Calvados, David Claviere, told reporters.

Suspect Information

The driver, who was later arrested, is a man born in Russia, he said, adding the man was unknown to intelligence services.

Ongoing Police Investigation

His motivation is not known yet, and police is investigating, sifting through CCTV footage.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)