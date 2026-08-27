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Finance

Car rams into pedestrians in France, kills 1, injures 10

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Finance Breaking News France Public Safety

Deliberate Car Attack in Caen, France Kills 1 and Injures 10 Pedestrians

Incident Overview and Investigation

Details of the Attack

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A car deliberately rammed into a group of pedestrians who were standing in front of the train station of Caen, in northern France, on Wednesday evening killing one and injuring 10, local authorities said.

Casualties Reported

"The toll is heavy as we have one death, seven people in critical condition and three people in serious but not critical condition," the prefect of the department of Calvados, David Claviere, told reporters.

Suspect Information

The driver, who was later arrested, is a man born in Russia, he said, adding the man was unknown to intelligence services.

Ongoing Police Investigation

His motivation is not known yet, and police is investigating, sifting through CCTV footage.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • One person was killed and ten others were wounded—seven critically and three seriously but not critical—in what local officials described as a deliberate act (channelnewsasia.com).
  • Authorities say the incident occurred after a fight near a bar and not believed to be terror‑related; motive remains under investigation as CCTV evidence is reviewed (lanouvelletribune.info).
  • The 26‑year‑old suspect, born in Russia and only known to police for traffic violations, fled but was apprehended in Ouistreham around 20 km from the scene and is now in custody facing charges of murder and aggravated assault (channelnewsasia.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the car attack take place in France?
The car attack occurred in front of the train station in Caen, northern France.
How many casualties were there in the Caen car ramming incident?
One person was killed and ten others were injured, with seven in critical condition.
Was the driver of the car arrested after the incident?
Yes, the male driver, who was born in Russia, was arrested following the attack.
Is the motive for the Caen car attack known?
The motivation behind the car attack is not yet known, and police are investigating.
Are authorities investigating the Caen car incident?
Yes, police are reviewing CCTV footage as part of their ongoing investigation.

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