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German consumer sentiment rises into September, survey finds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German consumer sentiment rises into September, survey finds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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German Consumer Sentiment Rises in September Driven by Economic Gains

Overview of German Consumer Sentiment Trends

Aug 27 (Reuters) - German consumer sentiment is set to increase going into September, with gains in economic and income expectations helping to counter households' persistent caution on spending, a survey found on Thursday.

The consumer sentiment index, published by the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM) and the GfK market research institute, rose unexpectedly month on month to -26.6 points.

That was up from a revised -29.4 a month earlier, while surpassing an average estimate of -29.6 in a Reuters analyst poll. 

Economic Outlook and Expert Commentary

“Although the economic outlook in late summer is still more than six points below the corresponding level of the previous year, the fourth consecutive increase indicates a slight upward trend,” said Rolf Buerkl, head of consumer climate at NIM.

The overall index was driven by income expectations turning positive and by an improvement in expectations of the economy, although it remained at a low level amid persistent uncertainties.

Consumer Climate Index Figures

  Septembe August September

r 2026 2026 2025

Consumer climate -26.6 -29.4 -23.5

Breakdown of Consumer Climate Components

Consumer climate components August July August

2026 2026 2025

- economic expectations -3.9 -6.3 2.7

- income expectations 1.7 -14.5 4.1

- willingness to buy -9.8 -9.9 -10.1

- willingness to save 15.5 17.0 15.8

Survey Methodology and Indicator Explanations

 NOTE - The survey period was from July 30 to August 10, 2026.

Understanding the Indicators

An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop compared with the same period a year earlier.

According to NIM, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1% in private consumption.

Definitions of Key Sub-Indexes

The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?"

The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months.

The additional business cycle expectations index reflects respondents' assessment of the general economic situation over the next 12 months.

(Reporting by Cian MuensterEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • September’s consumer climate index rose to –26.6, surprising analysts who expected –29.6 and marking a fourth consecutive month of gains (nim.org).
  • Income expectations turned positive at +1.7 and economic outlook improved, though willingness to buy remained subdued around –9.8 (nim.org).
  • The consumer climate index remains well below last year’s level (–23.5 in September 2025), maintaining caution amid uncertainties, but the upward trend is a modest positive signal (nim.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest German consumer sentiment index reading?
The consumer sentiment index for September rose to -26.6 points, up from -29.4 in August.
What factors contributed to the rise in German consumer sentiment?
Gains in economic and income expectations helped offset households' cautious spending.
Who publishes the German consumer sentiment index?
The index is published by the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM) and the GfK market research institute.
What does a negative reading on the consumer sentiment index indicate?
A value below zero signals a year-on-year drop in private consumption compared to the same period last year.
How is willingness to buy measured in the survey?
It represents the balance between positive and negative responses to whether now is a good time to buy major items.

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