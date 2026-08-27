German Consumer Sentiment Rises in September Driven by Economic Gains

Overview of German Consumer Sentiment Trends

Aug 27 (Reuters) - German consumer sentiment is set to increase going into September, with gains in economic and income expectations helping to counter households' persistent caution on spending, a survey found on Thursday.

The consumer sentiment index, published by the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM) and the GfK market research institute, rose unexpectedly month on month to -26.6 points.

That was up from a revised -29.4 a month earlier, while surpassing an average estimate of -29.6 in a Reuters analyst poll.

Economic Outlook and Expert Commentary

“Although the economic outlook in late summer is still more than six points below the corresponding level of the previous year, the fourth consecutive increase indicates a slight upward trend,” said Rolf Buerkl, head of consumer climate at NIM.

The overall index was driven by income expectations turning positive and by an improvement in expectations of the economy, although it remained at a low level amid persistent uncertainties.

Consumer Climate Index Figures

Septembe August September

r 2026 2026 2025

Consumer climate -26.6 -29.4 -23.5

Breakdown of Consumer Climate Components

Consumer climate components August July August

2026 2026 2025

- economic expectations -3.9 -6.3 2.7

- income expectations 1.7 -14.5 4.1

- willingness to buy -9.8 -9.9 -10.1

- willingness to save 15.5 17.0 15.8

Survey Methodology and Indicator Explanations

NOTE - The survey period was from July 30 to August 10, 2026.

Understanding the Indicators

An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop compared with the same period a year earlier.

According to NIM, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1% in private consumption.

Definitions of Key Sub-Indexes

The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?"

The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months.

The additional business cycle expectations index reflects respondents' assessment of the general economic situation over the next 12 months.

(Reporting by Cian MuensterEditing by Ludwig Burger)