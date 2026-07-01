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UK's CMC Markets raises annual profit forecast as B2B demand booms - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's CMC Markets raises annual profit forecast as B2B demand booms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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CMC Markets Increases 2027 Profit Forecast on Booming B2B Partnerships

CMC Markets Raises Annual Profit Forecast Amid Strong B2B Growth

July 1 (Reuters) - British trading platform CMC Markets raised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday, citing booming demand from its business partnerships, which span banks, brokers and other financial institutions. 

Key Details of the Upgraded Forecast

Here are more details:

Financial Projections and Analyst Expectations

• CMC forecast net operating income of at least £550 million ($727.92 million) for the year ending March 2027, above its previous outlook of £460 million to £480 million given in June.

• The forecast is also above analyst expectations of £385.5 million, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Strategic Focus on B2B Segment

• CMC has been focusing on expanding its business-to-business segment, which offers access to larger client bases and higher margins.

Impact of Market Volatility

• Meanwhile, global markets have also whipsawed since the war in Iran began, boosting trading activity.

Additional Financial Highlights

• CMC on Wednesday also forecast annual core profit of £250 million.

• The company is scheduled to report its half-year results on November 19, 2026.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7556 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • FY2027 net operating income now expected to be ≥ £550 million, raised from former guidance of £460–£480 million, exceeding analyst consensus of £385.5 million (directorstalkinterviews.com).
  • This uplift is driven by ‘exponential and exceptional growth’ in its business-to-business segment, which delivers higher margins via operational gearing (directorstalkinterviews.com).
  • FY2026 net operating income rose 15% to £392.6 million and pretax profit climbed to £101.3 million, thanks to institutional and B2B channel expansion (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the analyst consensus on CMC Markets' earnings?
Analyst expectations compiled by the company were £385.5 million, lower than the new forecast.
When will CMC Markets report its next financial results?
CMC Markets is scheduled to report its half-year results on November 19, 2026.

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