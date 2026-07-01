CMC Markets Increases 2027 Profit Forecast on Booming B2B Partnerships

CMC Markets Raises Annual Profit Forecast Amid Strong B2B Growth

July 1 (Reuters) - British trading platform CMC Markets raised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday, citing booming demand from its business partnerships, which span banks, brokers and other financial institutions.

Key Details of the Upgraded Forecast

Here are more details:

Financial Projections and Analyst Expectations

• CMC forecast net operating income of at least £550 million ($727.92 million) for the year ending March 2027, above its previous outlook of £460 million to £480 million given in June.

• The forecast is also above analyst expectations of £385.5 million, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Strategic Focus on B2B Segment

• CMC has been focusing on expanding its business-to-business segment, which offers access to larger client bases and higher margins.

Impact of Market Volatility

• Meanwhile, global markets have also whipsawed since the war in Iran began, boosting trading activity.

Additional Financial Highlights

• CMC on Wednesday also forecast annual core profit of £250 million.

• The company is scheduled to report its half-year results on November 19, 2026.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7556 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)