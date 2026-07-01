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Spain citizenship law for exiles' descendants triggers row over votes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Spain Citizenship Law for Exiles’ Descendants Fuels Electoral Debate

Political Controversy Surrounding Spain's Reparations Law

By Victoria Waldersee and Corina Pons

Introduction to the Citizenship Law and Political Accusations

July 1 (Reuters) - Spain's reparations law granting descendants of Spaniards the right to citizenship has sparked a heated political debate, with right-wing opposition figures accusing the government of trying to sway next year’s elections with new voters.

At least 544,722 people have so far been granted citizenship under the law passed in 2022, with 306,000 registering on the electoral roll, according to government data. Around 650,000 applications remain unprocessed.

Opposition Claims and Government Response

Right-wing politicians this week accused the Socialists, without evidence, of interfering in applications from countries whose citizens were less likely to support them, and of registering new voters in battleground areas to secure a handful of extra seats. Far-right party Vox on Tuesday called for all mail-in votes from abroad to be suspended.

The rhetoric, echoing claims by Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and U.S. President Donald Trump's allegations of rigged election systems ahead of major votes, comes as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faces pressure to call early elections before August 2027 amid a parliamentary gridlock and corruption scandals in his inner circle.

Polls suggest the conservative People's Party, or PP, will win the most votes but requires Vox's support to govern.

Statements from Political Leaders

"Since the numbers don't add up for [Sanchez] with the current voters, he's going to see if manufacturing voters will," PP leader Alberto Nuñez Feijoo said on Spanish radio on Monday.

Spain's government rejected Feijoo's accusation as "profoundly irresponsible", saying it has no say over where new citizens register to vote. Applications closed last October.

It also accused opposition figures of conflating the law with Spain's three-month amnesty drive, which grants legal residency - but not citizenship or voting rights - to undocumented migrants, after Vox alleged that scheme was another covert bid to shift the electoral balance.

Extending Reparations and International Comparisons

Background and Expansion of the Law

The "Democratic Memory" law builds on a 2007 measure granting citizenship to the grandchildren of roughly half a million exiles from Spain's 1936-39 civil war and the subsequent dictatorship of Francisco Franco, as well as first-generation descendants of Spaniards abroad.

In 2022, Sanchez's government extended citizenship rights to the adult children of those who received it under the 2007 law, descendants of people persecuted for their sexuality or beliefs and women who lost their citizenship after marrying foreigners during the Franco era.

Comparison with Other European Countries

Several European countries offer citizenship to descendants of exiled nationals. Italy, Ireland, Poland and Hungary, among others, also extend it to grandchildren regardless of political history.

Impact on Elections and Voter Turnout

Overseas Voting Patterns

Just 9% of Spain's 2.3-million-strong diaspora voted in the 2023 election, according to official data.

Overseas votes have leaned towards the Socialists in some regional ballots this year, although the party has lost heavily at home.

Conclusion

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Corina Pons, additional reporting by Javi West Larrañaga, editing by Aislinn Laing and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Since 2022, 544,722 citizenships granted under the Democratic Memory law; 306,000 new citizens added to voter rolls (El País)
  • Law sparked criticism from right‑wing parties alleging the government is registering voters strategically, with Vox urging suspension of mail‑in voting from abroad (EFE)
  • The application window closed in October 2025, but a massive backlog remains—experts warn resolution could take decades (LegalClarity; Spainguru)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Spain's reparations law for exiles' descendants?
It grants citizenship to descendants of Spaniards exiled during the civil war and dictatorship, as well as to other groups affected by historic injustices.
How many people have obtained citizenship under the law?
At least 544,722 people have been granted citizenship, with 306,000 registering on the electoral roll.
Does the law affect undocumented migrants in Spain?
No, the citizenship law is separate from Spain's amnesty for undocumented migrants, which grants residency but not voting rights.
How does Spain’s citizenship law compare to other European countries?
Several countries, including Italy and Ireland, also offer citizenship to descendants of exiled nationals, often regardless of political history.

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