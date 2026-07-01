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Citi cuts bitcoin, ether forecasts as ETF flows turn negative

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Citi Cuts Bitcoin and Ether 12-Month Forecasts as ETF Flows Turn Negative

Citi's Revised Outlook on Major Cryptocurrencies

By Rashika Singh

July 1 (Reuters) - Citigroup slashed its 12-month forecasts for bitcoin and ether, saying weakening investor appetite, negative exchange-traded fund flows and a lack of progress on U.S. digital asset legislation have hurt the outlook for the two largest cryptocurrencies.

Lowered Price Targets for Bitcoin and Ether

The brokerage, in a note dated Tuesday, lowered its target for bitcoin to $82,000 from $112,000 and trimmed its ether forecast to $2,240 from $3,175.

Current Market Performance

Bitcoin was last trading at $58,864.27, its weakest level since September 2024, having halved in value from an all-time high of $126,223.18 in October last year. Ether was last at $1,585.63, its lowest since April 2025.

Factors Behind the Forecast Revision

Crypto markets have struggled this year amid heightened market volatility, investor hype around big expected IPOs and persistent ETF outflows that track the assets.

Bearish Sentiment and Bear-Case Scenario

Both cryptocurrencies are trading below their long-term moving-day averages, reflecting bearish sentiment. Citi's bear-case scenario, which assumes recessionary macroeconomic conditions and continued ETF outflows, values bitcoin at $53,000 and ether at $1,094 over the next year.

ETF Flows and Investor Adoption

Citi said its revision was driven by its decision to cut its 12-month net ETF inflow assumption to zero from $10 billion.

"ETF flows, an important driver of prices, have turned negative recently," it said, adding that bitcoin ETF flows were down about $3.3 billion so far this year. The brokerage expects broader investor adoption to remain on hold until a new catalyst emerges.

Regulatory and Market Sentiment Challenges

It also said that slow progress on U.S. crypto legislation and concerns over potential bitcoin selling by digital asset treasury companies have hit investor sentiment, with the weakness coinciding with a rotation into AI-related assets.

(Reporting by Rashika Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Citi’s adjustment reflects sharply reduced ETF inflow expectations—from US$10 billion to zero—acknowledging a turnaround in investor sentiment and institutional appetite.
  • June 2026 saw record outflows from U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs (around US$4–4.5 billion), the worst monthly performance since their January 2024 launch, underscoring Citi’s concerns about ETF-driven demand.
  • Bitcoin and ether are trading at multi‑month lows (bitcoin near US$58.8k, the weakest since September 2024; ether near US$1.6k, the weakest since April 2025), reflecting technical deterioration and discouraging market outlook.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Citi's new 12-month targets for bitcoin and ether?
Citi now targets bitcoin at $82,000 and ether at $2,240 over the next 12 months.
How have ETF flows impacted cryptocurrency prices?
Negative ETF flows, especially outflows of about $3.3 billion this year, have contributed to bearish sentiment and lower prices.
What factors are keeping investor adoption on hold?
Investor adoption is on hold due to persistent ETF outflows, lack of legislative progress, and concerns over potential bitcoin selling by treasury companies.
What are Citi's bear-case scenario values for bitcoin and ether?
Under bearish conditions, Citi values bitcoin at $53,000 and ether at $1,094 over the next year.

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