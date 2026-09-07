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Latvia plans 300% tariff on grain from Russia and Belarus - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Latvia plans 300% tariff on grain from Russia and Belarus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Latvia Announces 300% Tariff on Russian and Belarusian Grain Imports

Latvia's Government Targets Russian and Belarusian Grain Shipments

Government Plans and Official Statements

VILNIUS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Latvia's government plans to impose a 300% tariff on grain arriving from Russia and Belarus, the Baltic country's Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs said on Monday.

Regional Response and Port Shipments

Officials in Latvia and its neighbour Lithuania last week said they considered ending shipments of Russian grain through their ports after Moscow stepped up the transits in response to attacks by Ukraine on its Baltic ports.

Grain Transit Routes and Market Impact

Russian exporters are moving grain via Latvia, an EU and NATO member, to other markets, analysts and traders have said.

Potential Effects of Tariffs and Bans

A ban or high tariffs could cut off a key alternative at a time when Black Sea and Azov Sea routes have been paralysed by Ukrainian drone strikes.

Russian Grain Export Data

Russia ​exported 46.3 million metric tons of grain via ports in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea in the last exporting season - ​July 2025 to June 2026 - accounting for 90% of total Russian seaborne grain exports, industry data shows.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Latvia’s government, led by Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, announced intentions to levy a hefty 300% tariff on grain from Russia and Belarus, aiming to deter imports through its territory.
  • Transit volumes of Russian grain via Latvian ports have surged following Ukrainian drone campaigns that paralyzed Black Sea and Azov Sea export routes, making Baltic access a critical alternative for re-exporters (spglobal.com).
  • EU-level measures already include prohibitive tariffs set in July 2024 designed to virtually stop grain imports from Russia and Belarus, though they currently do not affect transit to third countries (consilium.europa.eu). Latvia’s new national measure would deepen this within its jurisdiction.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Latvia imposing a 300% tariff on grain from Russia and Belarus?
Latvia intends to impose the tariff to reduce grain transits from Russia and Belarus, especially as shipments increased after Ukrainian attacks on Russian ports.
How will the tariff affect Russian grain exports?
The tariff could limit Russia's ability to export grain via Latvia, cutting off an alternative route as Black Sea and Azov Sea routes face disruptions.
Which ports have Russia traditionally used to export grain?
Russia primarily exports grain via ports in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, which accounted for 90% of Russian seaborne grain exports in the last season.
What prompted consideration of ending Russian grain shipments via the Baltic?
Latvia and Lithuania began considering a halt after Russia increased transits in response to Ukrainian strikes on its Baltic ports.
What proportion of Russian grain exports are seaborne?
Industry data shows that 90% of Russian grain exports are shipped by sea, mainly via the Azov and Black Sea ports.

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