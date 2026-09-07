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Serbia's government asks president to dissolve parliament, paving way for elections

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Finance Markets Politics Elections

Serbia Government Seeks Parliament Dissolution to Enable Snap Election

Serbia's Government Requests Snap Election

Official Statement from Prime Minister Djuro Macut

Request to President Aleksandar Vucic

Parliament Dissolution and Election Call

BELGRADE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Serbia's government on Monday asked President Aleksandar Vucic to dissolve the parliament and call a snap election, Prime Minister Djuro Macut said in a televised statement. 

Reporting and Sources

Journalist Coverage

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac)

Key Takeaways

  • The president has 72 hours to decide on the dissolution, with elections expected between October 18–25 under constitutional rules requiring a 45–60 day campaign period.
  • Snap election demand stems from prolonged public unrest following a fatal Novi Sad station canopy collapse, sparking student-led protests and opposition criticism.
  • If approved, SNS leader Vučić plans to transition from president to lead the election list and potentially become prime minister, reinforcing his political dominance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Serbia's government ask to dissolve the parliament?
Serbia's government requested the dissolution of parliament to pave the way for a snap election.
Who was asked to dissolve Serbia's parliament?
President Aleksandar Vucic was asked by the government to dissolve parliament.
When was the announcement about dissolving Serbia's parliament made?
The announcement was made on Monday, September 7.

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