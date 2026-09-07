Serbia Government Seeks Parliament Dissolution to Enable Snap Election
Serbia's Government Requests Snap Election
Official Statement from Prime Minister Djuro Macut
Request to President Aleksandar Vucic
Parliament Dissolution and Election Call
BELGRADE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Serbia's government on Monday asked President Aleksandar Vucic to dissolve the parliament and call a snap election, Prime Minister Djuro Macut said in a televised statement.
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(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac)