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S&P signals Czech rating upgrade in 15 years as resilient economy weathers headwinds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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S&P signals Czech rating upgrade in 15 years as resilient economy weathers headwinds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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S&P Signals First Potential Czech Republic Rating Upgrade in 15 Years

S&P Revises Czech Republic's Economic Outlook

Positive Outlook Amid External Challenges

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency S&P revised the Czech Republic's outlook to "positive" from "stable" on Friday, citing increased likelihood for the country's economy to withstand external headwinds.

"The outlook revision to positive reflects Czechia's continued economic convergence process with higher-income peers. We expect the Czech economy to remain resilient in the face of external challenges," S&P said in a statement. 

Path to a Potential Upgrade

S&P's outlook revision has brought the sovereign a step closer to a potential upgrade, with the agency last lifting the Czech Republic's rating in August 2011.

Fiscal Discipline Compared to Regional Peers

The country has maintained lower deficits than its peers in central and eastern Europe, keeping below the European Union-mandated ceiling of 3% of gross domestic product, a level which Andrej Babis' cabinet also pledged to keep in its programme manifesto.

Government Spending and Budget Plans

The move also comes days after the Babis government, which took office last year, approved a 2027 draft budget that is set to widen the deficit for a third straight year to keep up with Babis' pledges to raise spending on public wages, road investments, healthcare and defence.

Current Credit Ratings Maintained

S&P maintained the nation's long-term 'AA-' foreign currency and 'AA' local currency sovereign credit ratings.

(Reporting by Aditi Tiwari in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • S&P raised Czechia’s outlook from stable to positive, suggesting growing confidence in its economic resilience amid external challenges (axios.com).
  • The country has adhered to EU deficit limits, maintained low deficits relative to peers, and previously upgraded only in August 2011 (spglobal.com).
  • Czechia benefits from strong external balance sheets, ample reserves, and skilled institutions, though structural headwinds—energy volatility, productivity constraints, export dependence—remain (elibrary.imf.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did S&P revise the Czech Republic's outlook to positive?
S&P cited the Czech economy's resilience in facing external headwinds and its continued economic convergence with higher-income peers as the reasons for revising the outlook to positive.
When was the last time the Czech Republic received a credit rating upgrade from S&P?
The last S&P rating upgrade for the Czech Republic was in August 2011.
What factors contributed to the Czech Republic moving closer to a sovereign rating upgrade?
Maintaining lower deficits compared to central and eastern European peers and keeping below the EU's 3% GDP deficit ceiling contributed to the positive outlook.
What are the current S&P sovereign credit ratings for the Czech Republic?
S&P maintains a long-term 'AA-' foreign currency and 'AA' local currency sovereign credit rating for the Czech Republic.

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