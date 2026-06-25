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EU says talks over linking EU and UK emissions trading systems impacted by UK politics - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU says talks over linking EU and UK emissions trading systems impacted by UK politics

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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EU Says UK Political Situation Impacts Emissions Trading Talks

Impact of UK Political Changes on EU-UK Emissions Trading Negotiations

EU's Assessment of the Situation

LUXEMBOURG, June 25 (Reuters) - The European Union will need time to assess how talks over linking up the EU and UK's emissions trading systems will be affected by the British political situation, given the resignation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra.

Need for Calibration in Negotiations

Hoekstra told reporters that this meant the EU still needed to 'calibrate' how talks over joining those emissions trading systems would progress.

Outlook for Future Progress

"I am confident and continue to be confident that we will solve this in a way that will be fruitful for both sides but when depends on how things progress on the other side of the Channel," added Hoekstra.

Reporting Attribution

(Reporting by Kate Abnett;)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU–UK ETS linkage was authorised in November 2025 to reduce carbon leakage and align carbon pricing (consilium.europa.eu).
  • Hoekstra indicates that the UK political upheaval—specifically PM Starmer’s resignation—necessitates reassessment of the timeline for ETS linkage talks.
  • Linking the two systems could yield economic and environmental benefits, including improved market liquidity and GDP gains, as per UK government modelling (data.parliament.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are EU-UK emissions trading talks impacted?
The talks are impacted due to the resignation of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, which creates uncertainty in British politics.
Who commented on the EU-UK emissions trading talks?
EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra commented on the need to assess and calibrate the progression of talks.
What is the aim of linking the EU and UK emissions trading systems?
Linking the systems aims to create a cohesive carbon market beneficial for both the EU and UK.
Will the EU-UK emissions trading talks continue?
Talks will continue, but their progress depends on developments in UK politics.
Where did the EU commissioner's comments take place?
The comments were made in Luxembourg.

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