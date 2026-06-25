EU Says UK Political Situation Impacts Emissions Trading Talks
Impact of UK Political Changes on EU-UK Emissions Trading Negotiations
EU's Assessment of the Situation
LUXEMBOURG, June 25 (Reuters) - The European Union will need time to assess how talks over linking up the EU and UK's emissions trading systems will be affected by the British political situation, given the resignation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra.
Need for Calibration in Negotiations
Hoekstra told reporters that this meant the EU still needed to 'calibrate' how talks over joining those emissions trading systems would progress.
Outlook for Future Progress
"I am confident and continue to be confident that we will solve this in a way that will be fruitful for both sides but when depends on how things progress on the other side of the Channel," added Hoekstra.
Reporting Attribution
(Reporting by Kate Abnett;)