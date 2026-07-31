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Finance

Holcim raises full-year guidance after Q2 profit beat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Holcim Surpasses Q2 Profit Forecasts, Raises Full-Year Guidance

Holcim's Strong Second Quarter Performance

Sales and Earnings Exceed Expectations

ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - Holcim reported better-than-expected second quarter sales and earnings on Friday as the building materials maker raised its full-year outlook.

Sales Growth in Q2

The Swiss company posted sales rising 6.4% to 4.41 billion Swiss francs ($5.46 billion) for the three months to the end of June, beating forecasts for 4.27 billion francs in a company-gathered consensus.

Operating Profit Performance

Recurring operating profit rose 13.1% to 1.01 billion francs, beating forecasts for 958 million francs.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8070 Swiss francs)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Holcim’s Q2 organic growth continued its strong trajectory, outperforming market consensus and reinforcing confidence in its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy (holcim.com).
  • The updated full-year guidance reflects growing demand for premium and sustainable solutions, underpinned by acquisitions and circular economy initiatives (holcim.com).
  • Holcim’s global expansion—especially its Latin America acquisitions—and its focus on ECOPact, ECOPlanet and ECOCycle offerings are key drivers behind its improved outlook (holcim.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Holcim's Q2 sales for 2023?
Holcim reported Q2 sales of 4.41 billion Swiss francs ($5.46 billion), a 6.4% increase year-on-year.
How much did Holcim's recurring operating profit rise in Q2?
Holcim's recurring operating profit rose 13.1% to 1.01 billion Swiss francs.
Why did Holcim raise its full-year guidance?
Holcim raised its full-year guidance after beating second quarter sales and earnings forecasts.

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