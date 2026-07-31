Holcim raises full-year guidance after Q2 profit beat

Holcim Surpasses Q2 Profit Forecasts, Raises Full-Year Guidance
Holcim's Strong Second Quarter Performance
Sales and Earnings Exceed Expectations
ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - Holcim reported better-than-expected second quarter sales and earnings on Friday as the building materials maker raised its full-year outlook.
Sales Growth in Q2
The Swiss company posted sales rising 6.4% to 4.41 billion Swiss francs ($5.46 billion) for the three months to the end of June, beating forecasts for 4.27 billion francs in a company-gathered consensus.
Operating Profit Performance
Recurring operating profit rose 13.1% to 1.01 billion francs, beating forecasts for 958 million francs.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8070 Swiss francs)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)