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Hensoldt backs 2026 targets as order intake doubles, backlog tops 10 billion euros - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hensoldt backs 2026 targets as order intake doubles, backlog tops 10 billion euros

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Hensoldt Doubles Order Intake and Surpasses €10B Backlog, Reaffirms 2026 Targets

Hensoldt's Financial Performance and Strategic Outlook

Record Order Intake and Backlog Milestone

July 31 (Reuters) - German sensor and radar maker Hensoldt reaffirmed its 2026 targets on Friday after first-half order intake more than doubled and backlog topped 10 billion euros for the first time, helping ease investor concerns over the loss of major naval contracts.

Maintained Forecasts Amid Market Changes

The company, one of the main beneficiaries of Germany's military spending push, maintained its forecasts for revenue, profitability and cash generation.

CEO Statement on Defence Spending

"The political decisions to increase defence spending are now being reflected in our order book," Chief Executive Oliver Doerre said.

Impact of Naval Contract Losses

Reassurance After F126 Frigate Programme Cancellation

The outlook confirmation comes only a month after Hensoldt sought to reassure investors following Germany's decision to abandon the F126 frigate programme, for which Hensoldt was due to supply TRS-4D maritime surveillance radars. The company said at the time that the contract value exceeded 200 million euros but that it expected no impact on its short- or medium-term forecast.

Competition from Saab

Concerns intensified after Saab secured a contract to provide combat systems and radar equipment for Germany's replacement MEKO A-200 frigates.

Investor Sentiment and Future Growth Prospects

The guidance reaffirmation and record backlog may help reassure investors worried that the loss of the naval contracts could weaken Hensoldt's future growth prospects.

Financial Highlights

Cash Generation and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Updated Free Cash Flow Target

A particular focus for investors was cash generation after Hensoldt raised its adjusted free cash flow target in June to around 50% of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from roughly 40%, citing accelerated procurement processes in Germany and higher customer advance payments.

Year-on-Year Cash Flow Improvement

Adjusted free cash flow improved to negative 136 million euros from negative 181 million euros a year earlier, although the company said the improvement was primarily driven by advance payments received from customers.

Adjusted EBITDA Performance

Adjusted EBITDA climbed 28.5% to 137 million euros, lifting the margin to 11.8% from 11.3% a year earlier.

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • First‑half order intake more than doubled year‑on‑year, pushing backlog above €10 billion for the first time, highlighting robust demand.
  • 2026 targets—including revenue, profitability and cash conversion—were reaffirmed, with adjusted free cash flow guidance raised from ~40 % to ~50 % of adjusted EBITDA.
  • Despite loss of naval F126 contracts, strong backlog and improved financials help reassure investors about Hensoldt’s medium‑term growth prospects.

Frequently Asked Questions

What financial targets did Hensoldt reaffirm for 2026?
Hensoldt reaffirmed its 2026 targets for revenue, profitability, and cash generation.
How much did Hensoldt's order intake increase in the first half?
Hensoldt's first-half order intake more than doubled compared to the previous period.
What is the significance of Hensoldt's backlog exceeding 10 billion euros?
Reaching a backlog of over 10 billion euros demonstrates robust demand and provides reassurance to investors about future growth.
How did recent naval contract losses impact Hensoldt's outlook?
Despite losing major naval contracts, Hensoldt maintained its outlook, citing no short- or medium-term impact.
What changes were made to Hensoldt’s adjusted free cash flow targets?
Hensoldt raised its adjusted free cash flow target in June to around 50% of adjusted EBITDA from about 40%.

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