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Alimentation Couche-Tard to buy Polish retailer Zabka for $8.7 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Alimentation Couche-Tard to buy Polish retailer Zabka for $8.7 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Canada's Couche-Tard aims to buy Polish retailer Zabka for $8.7 billion

Acquisition Details and Market Impact

Deal Announcement and Shareholder Agreements

July 31 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard said on Friday it plans to buy Polish retailer Zabka for about 32.62 billion zlotys ($8.72 billion), and has struck agreements with its shareholders CVC Capital and Partners Group.

Tender Offer and Share Price Premium

Couche-Tard said it will initiate a voluntary tender offer for Zabka's outstanding shares at 32.00 zlotys apiece, a premium of about 9.4% to the Polish company's last close.

Support from Key Stakeholders

The company said the deal was "unanimously supported" by Zabka's key executive managers and stakeholders owning about 57% of its outstanding shares.

Competitive Landscape

Other Interested Parties

Last week, Japanese retailer Seven & i decided against proceeding with a potential investment in Zabka.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 3.7407 zlotys)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • The acquisition values Żabka at around 32.62 billion zlotys, equivalent to US$8.72 billion at an exchange rate of 1 USD = 3.7407 PLN as of July 31, 2026. Reuters first reported the deal.(zabkagroup.com)
  • Żabka, Poland’s top convenience‑store chain with over 12,000 outlets and a strong digital ecosystem including Żabka Nano unmanned stores, Maczfit meal delivery, Dietly D2C solutions and extensive logistics infrastructure, significantly reinforces Couche‑Tard’s Central European presence.(zabka.pl)
  • For Alimentation Couche‑Tard, a publicly traded Canadian company with a global convenience‑store network (notably through its Circle K banner), this marks a major strategic expansion into a high‑growth European market.(legalclarity.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring Zabka?
Alimentation Couche-Tard is acquiring Polish retailer Zabka.
What is the value of the Zabka acquisition deal?
The acquisition is valued at about 32.62 billion zlotys, or approximately $8.72 billion.
Where is Zabka based?
Zabka is based in Poland.
What is the exchange rate mentioned in the deal?
The exchange rate provided is $1 = 3.7407 zlotys.

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