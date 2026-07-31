Canada's Couche-Tard aims to buy Polish retailer Zabka for $8.7 billion

Acquisition Details and Market Impact

Deal Announcement and Shareholder Agreements

July 31 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard said on Friday it plans to buy Polish retailer Zabka for about 32.62 billion zlotys ($8.72 billion), and has struck agreements with its shareholders CVC Capital and Partners Group.

Tender Offer and Share Price Premium

Couche-Tard said it will initiate a voluntary tender offer for Zabka's outstanding shares at 32.00 zlotys apiece, a premium of about 9.4% to the Polish company's last close.

Support from Key Stakeholders

The company said the deal was "unanimously supported" by Zabka's key executive managers and stakeholders owning about 57% of its outstanding shares.

Competitive Landscape

Other Interested Parties

Last week, Japanese retailer Seven & i decided against proceeding with a potential investment in Zabka.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 3.7407 zlotys)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)