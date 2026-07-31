GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Factbox-Tesla's China operations, the EV maker's global production powerhouse - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Factbox-Tesla's China operations, the EV maker's global production powerhouse

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Automotive Electric Vehicles

Tesla’s China Operations: Shanghai Gigafactory and Market Impact in 2025

Overview of Tesla’s Presence and Performance in China

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - Tesla is considering a separation of its China business to pave the way for a potential merger with SpaceX, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the talks.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the report. Tesla and SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Below are key facts regarding Tesla's operations in China:

The Global Production Engine

Shanghai Gigafactory: Establishment and Growth

Tesla's Gigafactory Shanghai began production in October 2019, becoming China's first wholly foreign-owned car plant and symbolising Beijing's opening of its automotive sector.

The factory has since become Tesla's largest and most productive site globally, serving as its main export hub for Europe, Canada and the Asia-Pacific region.

Production Capacity and Output

The plant produces the Model 3 compact sedan and Model Y sport utility vehicle and has annual production capacity of more than 950,000 vehicles, according to company data.

The Shanghai factory accounted for more than half of its global vehicle deliveries in 2025, Grace Tao, Tesla vice president in charge of external relations in China has said.

Tesla's other vehicle assembly plants are located in California, Texas and Berlin.

Supply Chain and Efficiency

Localization and Supplier Network

Tesla sources more than 95% of components for its China-made vehicles locally, relying on a network of more than 400 domestic suppliers, according to Tao. More than 60 of those suppliers also serve Tesla's global operations, she said.

Cost Reduction and Logistics

The deep localisation of its supply chain has helped Tesla lower manufacturing costs and reduce exposure to global logistical disruptions.

Its China-made vehicle deliveries rose for an eighth consecutive month in June, helped by demand in overseas markets including Europe. Second-quarter sales from the Shanghai factory, including exports, increased by one third from a year ago.

Domestic Sales and Competition

Market Share and Model Performance

Local production helped Tesla establish an early lead in China's premium EV market. 

China was Tesla's second-largest market after the United States by revenue in 2025 and the Shanghai-built Model Y has been one of the country's best-selling passenger vehicles across all fuel type.

Competitive Landscape

However, Tesla has faced intensifying competition from Chinese automakers since entering the market in 2019. Domestic rivals have narrowed the technology gap, while benefiting from integrated supply chains, faster product development cycles and aggressive pricing.

BYD has emerged as one of Tesla's biggest rivals in EV market, alongside a growing group of Chinese EV makers including Xiaomi, Xpeng and Li Auto. 

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Ju-min Park and Chris Kirkham; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Lincoln Feast)

Key Takeaways

  • In 2025, Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory accounted for roughly 52% of its global vehicle deliveries, producing 851,000 units and reinforcing its role as a central export hub to Europe and Asia-Pacific (english.shanghai.gov.cn).
  • The facility achieved over 95% localization in parts sourcing, collaborating with more than 400 domestic suppliers, over 60 of which supply Tesla’s operations worldwide—boosting cost efficiency and resilience (en.lingang.gov.cn).
  • Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai has reached major production milestones—including its 4 millionth vehicle in December 2025—and pair of facilities in Shanghai now span both EV and energy‑storage manufacturing, including the Megafactory producing Megapacks (~10,000 units/year) (english.shanghai.gov.cn).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the role of Tesla's Gigafactory Shanghai in global production?
The Gigafactory Shanghai is Tesla’s largest and most productive site, serving as its main export hub for Europe, Canada, and Asia-Pacific, with an annual capacity of over 950,000 vehicles.
How localized is Tesla's supply chain in China?
Tesla sources over 95% of the components for its China-made vehicles from more than 400 local suppliers, which helps lower manufacturing costs and reduce global logistics risks.
How significant are Tesla's vehicle deliveries from its Shanghai factory?
In 2025, the Shanghai factory accounted for more than half of Tesla’s global vehicle deliveries, with rising demand both domestically and in overseas markets.
Who are Tesla's main competitors in China's EV market?
Tesla faces strong competition from Chinese automakers such as BYD, Xiaomi, Xpeng, and Li Auto, who benefit from advanced supply chains and aggressive pricing strategies.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil falls more than $1 on greater flows despite US-Iran war

Oil falls more than $1 on greater flows despite US-Iran war

Image for Drone attack ignites blaze at energy plant in Russia's Volgograd, governor says

Drone attack ignites blaze at energy plant in Russia's Volgograd, governor says

Image for Boeing sends contract offer to engineers union; deal endorsed by negotiators

Boeing sends contract offer to engineers union; deal endorsed by negotiators

Image for Asia stocks surge, yen in the spotlight after suspected intervention

Asia stocks surge, yen in the spotlight after suspected intervention

Image for Tesla weighs sale of China business to pave way for potential SpaceX merger, WSJ reports

Tesla weighs sale of China business to pave way for potential SpaceX merger, WSJ reports

Image for Soccer-Newcastle manager Howe steps down with immediate effect say media reports

Soccer-Newcastle manager Howe steps down with immediate effect say media reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Yen weakens after intervention-led surge ahead of BOJ policy decision
Yen weakens after intervention-led surge ahead of BOJ policy decision
Image for Ukraine's envoy to US says 'We need the missiles'
Ukraine's envoy to US says 'We need the missiles'
Image for UK business morale hits four-month high in July, Lloyds survey shows
UK business morale hits four-month high in July, Lloyds survey shows
Image for Santander plans bid for outstanding Brazil unit shares
Santander plans bid for outstanding Brazil unit shares
Image for HSBC to sell $25.3 billion Australian home loan portfolio to Blackstone
HSBC to sell $25.3 billion Australian home loan portfolio to Blackstone
Image for Climate change made 'fire-prone' weather conditions more likely in Spain and France, scientists say
Climate change made 'fire-prone' weather conditions more likely in Spain and France, scientists say
Image for Trading Day: Communication, intervention & liquidation
Trading Day: Communication, intervention & liquidation
Image for France to sell part of stake in telecom Orange in secondary share sale, sources say
France to sell part of stake in telecom Orange in secondary share sale, sources say
Image for Portugal approves 33% windfall tax on oil companies' excess profits
Portugal approves 33% windfall tax on oil companies' excess profits
Image for Glencore wins processing contract for Germany's Wilhelmshaven oil refinery
Glencore wins processing contract for Germany's Wilhelmshaven oil refinery
Image for Bombardier CEO expects to decide by early 2027 on Canadian site to militarize private jets
Bombardier CEO expects to decide by early 2027 on Canadian site to militarize private jets
Image for Data center boom to make Portugal one of Europe's fastest-growing power markets, EDP says
Data center boom to make Portugal one of Europe's fastest-growing power markets, EDP says
View All Finance Posts