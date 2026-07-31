GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Oil falls more than $1 on greater flows despite US-Iran war - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oil falls more than $1 on greater flows despite US-Iran war

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Oil Energy

Oil Prices Sink Over $1 as Increased Flows Offset US-Iran Tensions

Oil Market Movements and Geopolitical Influences

Monthly Performance and Price Changes

July 31 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday but kept on track for a monthly rise of about a fifth, as more supplies flowed through crucial maritime chokepoints, despite a lack of major breakthroughs in talks between the United States and Iran.

Brent futures fell $1.03, or 1.2%, to $88 a barrel by 0215 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped $1.50, or 1.8%, to $82.09 a barrel. On a monthly basis, both benchmarks were set to rise about 20%.

Analyst Insights on Price Drivers

Crude oil is edging lower as rising tension Middle East tension is being offset by signs of increased flows in the Strait of Hormuz, said Daniel Hynes, analyst at ING.

Strategic Maritime Chokepoints

The Strait of Hormuz

The strait, which usually carries about a fifth of global shipments of crude oil and liquefied natural gas, has been a focal point for oil markets as it has been largely blockaded since the February 28 launch of the U.S.-Israel war on Iran.

Saudi-Led Coalition and Regional Security

Saudi Arabia seeks to lead a coalition to boost defence cooperation in the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, all chokepoints for energy supplies.

The Saudi defence ministry said 14 nations, including Djibouti, Egypt, Pakistan, Sudan and Turkey, were in support of the multinational maritime defence coalition.

Houthi Blockade and Alternative Routes

Iran-aligned Houthi militants in Yemen declared a naval blockade last week on Saudi Arabia, threatening the Red Sea route for its oil exports, an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz.

Market Impact and Risk Premiums

Freight Costs and Insurance

Although tanker traffic has continued through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, higher security risks have boosted freight costs and insurance premiums to embed a significant geopolitical risk premium in oil prices, said Priyanka Sachdeva, analyst at Phillip Nova.

Outlook on Oil Prices

"While prices eased from recent highs, the broader trend remains constructive," Sachdeva said.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent fell $1.03 (–1.2%) to $88, WTI slipped $1.50 (–1.8%) to $82.09, but both remain on track for ~20% monthly gains.
  • Supply recovery through Strait of Hormuz and OPEC+ output increases are easing prices despite US‑Iran conflict.
  • Saudi‑led coalition and alternative routes (Red Sea pipelines, Fujairah bypass) are mitigating chokepoint disruptions, though risks remain high.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices fall despite US-Iran war tensions?
Oil prices fell because increased oil flows through key maritime chokepoints helped offset the risk from US-Iran war tensions.
How much did Brent and WTI crude prices drop?
Brent futures dropped by $1.03 to $88 a barrel, while WTI crude fell $1.50 to $82.09 a barrel.
What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz?
The Strait of Hormuz carries about a fifth of global crude oil shipments and has been a focal point for energy markets due to regional tensions.
What actions are Saudi Arabia and its coalition taking?
Saudi Arabia is leading a coalition of 14 nations to boost maritime defence cooperation in key energy chokepoints like the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden.
How have security risks affected oil transportation?
Higher security risks have increased freight costs and insurance premiums, adding a geopolitical risk premium to oil prices.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Drone attack ignites blaze at energy plant in Russia's Volgograd, governor says

Drone attack ignites blaze at energy plant in Russia's Volgograd, governor says

Image for Boeing sends contract offer to engineers union; deal endorsed by negotiators

Boeing sends contract offer to engineers union; deal endorsed by negotiators

Image for Asia stocks surge, yen in the spotlight after suspected intervention

Asia stocks surge, yen in the spotlight after suspected intervention

Image for Tesla weighs sale of China business to pave way for potential SpaceX merger, WSJ reports

Tesla weighs sale of China business to pave way for potential SpaceX merger, WSJ reports

Image for Soccer-Newcastle manager Howe steps down with immediate effect say media reports

Soccer-Newcastle manager Howe steps down with immediate effect say media reports

Image for Yen weakens after intervention-led surge ahead of BOJ policy decision

Yen weakens after intervention-led surge ahead of BOJ policy decision

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Ukraine's envoy to US says 'We need the missiles'
Ukraine's envoy to US says 'We need the missiles'
Image for UK business morale hits four-month high in July, Lloyds survey shows
UK business morale hits four-month high in July, Lloyds survey shows
Image for Santander plans bid for outstanding Brazil unit shares
Santander plans bid for outstanding Brazil unit shares
Image for HSBC to sell $25.3 billion Australian home loan portfolio to Blackstone
HSBC to sell $25.3 billion Australian home loan portfolio to Blackstone
Image for Climate change made 'fire-prone' weather conditions more likely in Spain and France, scientists say
Climate change made 'fire-prone' weather conditions more likely in Spain and France, scientists say
Image for Trading Day: Communication, intervention & liquidation
Trading Day: Communication, intervention & liquidation
Image for France to sell part of stake in telecom Orange in secondary share sale, sources say
France to sell part of stake in telecom Orange in secondary share sale, sources say
Image for Portugal approves 33% windfall tax on oil companies' excess profits
Portugal approves 33% windfall tax on oil companies' excess profits
Image for Glencore wins processing contract for Germany's Wilhelmshaven oil refinery
Glencore wins processing contract for Germany's Wilhelmshaven oil refinery
Image for Bombardier CEO expects to decide by early 2027 on Canadian site to militarize private jets
Bombardier CEO expects to decide by early 2027 on Canadian site to militarize private jets
Image for Data center boom to make Portugal one of Europe's fastest-growing power markets, EDP says
Data center boom to make Portugal one of Europe's fastest-growing power markets, EDP says
Image for China's Sinochem sells 14% Pirelli stake to Czech billionaire Michal Strnad
China's Sinochem sells 14% Pirelli stake to Czech billionaire Michal Strnad
View All Finance Posts