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Finance

Ex-Energoatom official named suspect in Ukraine's biggest wartime bribery probe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Corruption Ukraine Energy Sector

Largest Wartime Bribery Probe in Ukraine Names Ex-Energoatom Official as Suspect

Major Developments in Ukraine's Energy Sector Corruption Case

By Yuliia Dysa

Ex-Energoatom Official Named as Suspect

KYIV, July 10 (Reuters) - A former official at Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom was formally named a suspect on Friday as Kyiv's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) presses ahead with the biggest wartime corruption case in the energy sector.

Details of the Alleged Crime

NABU said on Telegram that the executive director responsible for the physical protection and security of Energoatom facilities was suspected of laundering more than 30 million hryvnias ($674,000) from 2023 to 2025.

Energoatom's Response

The agency did not name the official. There was no immediate comment from Energoatom, but it has previously said it was cooperating with the investigation and had suspended several employees at NABU's request.

Context: Energy Infrastructure Under Threat

Since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, protecting Ukraine's energy infrastructure has become a critical priority as Moscow has repeatedly targeted power lines, substations and generating facilities with missile and drone attacks.

The Midas Case and Political Fallout

Scope of the Kickback Scheme

The so-called Midas case, which authorities say involved a $100 million kickback scheme at Energoatom, has engulfed figures close to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and cast a shadow over Ukraine's government at a time when Kyiv is seeking to demonstrate to Western allies that it can tackle high-level corruption.

Key Figures Implicated

Detention of Energy Minister

The detention in February of German Galushchenko, Ukraine's energy minister from 2021 to 2025, marked a major development in the case. He has denied wrongdoing.

Other High-Profile Suspects

Anti-corruption authorities have accused Timur Mindich, Zelenskiy's former business partner, of leading the kickback scheme and also named Zelenskiy's former chief of staff Andriy Yermak as a suspect. Both have also denied wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • A former executive director at state nuclear company Energoatom is now formally a suspect in a massive wartime bribery and money‑laundering probe targeting Ukraine’s energy sector, accused of laundering more than ₴30 million (~$674,000) between 2023 and 2025.
  • The probe is part of the sprawling 'Operation Midas' corruption case, which alleges a $100 million kickback scheme involving Energoatom contractors and implicates several high‑level officials including former energy and justice minister German Galushchenko and business associate Timur Mindich.
  • The Midas case has broader national significance, casting a shadow over wartime governance and Ukraine’s credibility with Western allies as it seeks to tackle entrenched corruption even amid conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been named a suspect in Ukraine's biggest wartime bribery probe?
A former executive director responsible for Energoatom's facility security was formally named a suspect by Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).
What is the Midas case related to Energoatom?
The Midas case is a bribery and kickback scheme involving $100 million at Energoatom, implicating top officials and figures close to President Zelenskiy.
How much money is suspected to have been laundered in the bribery case?
The suspect is accused of laundering over 30 million hryvnias, equivalent to about $674,000, between 2023 and 2025.
How is Ukraine responding to corruption in the energy sector during wartime?
Ukraine's NABU is investigating high-profile cases and Energoatom has suspended employees and is cooperating with the ongoing probe.
Were any high-profile Ukrainian officials named or detained in this case?
Yes, figures such as former energy minister German Galushchenko, ex-business partner Timur Mindich, and former chief of staff Andriy Yermak have been named as suspects or accused in connection with the scheme.

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