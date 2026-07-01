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Ukraine says portion of military exports' proceeds will go to state defence fund - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine says portion of military exports' proceeds will go to state defence fund

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Ukraine to Channel Military Export Proceeds to Boost State Defence Fund

Ukraine Implements New Scheme for Defence Export Proceeds

Overview of the Defence Export Scheme

July 1 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Wednesday that a percentage of arms exports, finished products and components would be channelled into a state defence fund under a scheme to permit controlled exports of domestically produced technologies.

Allocation of Export Proceeds

Svyrydenko, writing in English on X, said the scheme would apply to 20% of proceeds from finished defence goods and 30% from components.

Strategic Objectives

"Every export contract must serve one strategic goal: strengthening Ukraine’s defence industrial base and delivering more weapons for our Armed Forces," Svyrydenko wrote.

Operational Framework During Martial Law

The system would operate throughout the period of martial law, which has been in effect in Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February 2022. She said it sets out rules for partner countries under a series of "drone deals" for joint production that Ukraine is seeking to conclude with various countries.

Requirements for Manufacturers

Manufacturers would have to prove their capability to fulfil state defence orders and export contracts simultaneously and restrictions would apply to goods placed on a list of critical goods.

Domestic Production and Expansion

Svyrydenko said that more than 50% of weapons in battlefield use were produced in Ukraine and that defence manufacturers "continue to expand production of drones, electronic warfare systems, ammunition, components and other critical defense technologies".

(Reporting by Ron PopeskiEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • A new scheme mandates that 20% of export proceeds from finished defence products and 30% from components be directed to Ukraine’s state defence fund – aiming to bolster the domestic military-industrial base.
  • The rule applies throughout Ukraine’s period of martial law and ties exports—especially in drone-related joint ventures—to domestic defence capacity and strategic goals.
  • Ukraine’s defence exports are set to grow significantly, potentially bringing in several billion dollars in 2026; these funds, alongside EU loans, are vital to sustain and expand its war-effort industrial backbone.

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of Ukraine's military export proceeds will go to the state defence fund?
20% of proceeds from finished defence goods and 30% from components will be directed to the state defence fund.
How long will Ukraine's new defence export scheme be in effect?
The system will operate throughout the period of martial law, which has been in effect since February 2022.
What is the strategic goal of Ukraine's export contracts under the new scheme?
Each export contract aims to strengthen Ukraine’s defence industrial base and deliver more weapons for its Armed Forces.
What requirements must Ukrainian defence manufacturers meet under this scheme?
Manufacturers must prove they can fulfill both state defence orders and export contracts simultaneously.
What kinds of defence products are covered by the new export regulations?
The scheme covers finished defence goods, components, and specifies restrictions for critical goods.

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