Commerzbank CEO Ties Contract Duration to Board Strategy Agreement Amid UniCredit Talks

Commerzbank and UniCredit: Leadership, Strategy, and Merger Talks

CEO Bettina Orlopp Confirms UniCredit Discussions

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Commerzbank CEO Bettina Orlopp on Wednesday confirmed direct talks with suitor UniCredit and added it would only make sense to serve out her full term until 2029 if she can align on strategy with the supervisory board.

Strategy Alignment as a Basis for Tenure

"As long as there is agreement on strategy and the way forward, I believe that is a good basis," Orlopp said at the Handelsblatt Banking summit in Frankfurt. "If at some point there is disagreement, we all have to behave like adults and find a solution."

Risks of Rushed Integration

Orlopp warned against a rushed integration, saying uncertainty benefits competitors and could harm both customers and key talent.

Government Involvement and Shareholder Dynamics

Coordination with the German Government

She stressed the importance of close coordination with the German government, Commerzbank's second-largest shareholder.

Upcoming Talks and Shareholding Structure

Finance Minister's Invitation to UniCredit CEO

Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has invited UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel to Berlin on Sept. 14, an invitation Orcel has accepted.

Shareholding Percentages and Merger Opposition

UniCredit has secured access to up to 49.65% of Commerzbank shares. The German government, which still holds around 12% following a financial crisis-era bailout, had long opposed a merger alongside Commerzbank's board.

(Reporting by Philipp KrachWriting by Ludwig Burger, Kirsti KnolleEditing by Linda Pasquini)