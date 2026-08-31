GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK retailers raise prices by most since 2024, BRC data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK retailers raise prices by most since 2024, BRC data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UK Retailers Hike Prices at Fastest Pace Since Early 2024, BRC Reports

Rising Prices and Inflation Trends in the UK Retail Sector

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - British retailers raised prices by the most in more than two years last month, as higher energy prices pushed up the cost of some processed food and the artificial intelligence boom raised the cost of consumer electronics which use similar components.

The British Retail Consortium said its monthly shop price index increased to an annual 1.5% in August from 0.9% in July, reaching its highest since February 2024.

Factors Driving Price Increases

Impact of Higher Energy and Input Costs

"The impact of higher energy, input and commodity costs is beginning to filter through into prices, particularly for ambient foods which are typically imported and processed," BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said.

Influence of Artificial Intelligence on Electronics

"In non-food, electrical prices rose amid the ongoing AI boom, which is forcing up the price of memory chips and storage," she added.

Key Inflation Figures

BRC Food and Non-Food Inflation

  • BRC food price inflation rose to a four-month high of 2.8% in August from 2.2% in July
  • BRC non-food inflation rose to 0.9% in August from 0.2% in July, its highest since February 2024

Consumer Price Inflation and Bank of England Forecasts

  • Consumer price inflation measured by the Office for National Statistics — which covers more goods and services than the BRC measure — rose to a four-month high of 2.9% in July
  • The Bank of England forecasts CPI will peak at 3.2% in October and November, while food price inflation will reach 3.5% in December
Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Muvija M)

Key Takeaways

  • August shop price inflation rose to 1.5%, up from 0.9% in July – the largest increase since February 2024, per the British Retail Consortium (BRC) data.
  • Food price inflation climbed to 2.8% and non‑food to 0.9% in August, reflecting higher energy and commodity inputs and AI‑fuelled electronics costs.
  • UK headline CPI inflation reached 2.9% in July, and the Bank of England expects CPI to peak at around 3.2% in October–November with food inflation up to 3.5% by December.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK retailers raise prices in August 2024?
Prices increased due to higher energy costs affecting processed food and rising consumer electronics costs from the AI boom.
What is the current rate of UK retail price inflation?
The BRC shop price index shows an annual increase of 1.5% in August 2024, up from 0.9% in July.
Which product categories saw the highest inflation?
Ambient foods and non-food electronics experienced the highest inflation, mainly due to rising input and component costs.
How is food price inflation trending in the UK?
BRC food price inflation rose to 2.8% in August from 2.2% in July, a four-month high.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for US irks G20 ministers by bringing back Russia, barring journalists

US irks G20 ministers by bringing back Russia, barring journalists

Image for Exclusive-US oil firm to take over some Venezuelan oilfields previously run by Chinese, Russian companies, officials say

Exclusive-US oil firm to take over some Venezuelan oilfields previously run by Chinese, Russian companies, officials say

Image for Bessent told Russian minister no economic relief until Ukraine war ends, source says

Bessent told Russian minister no economic relief until Ukraine war ends, source says

Image for UK steps up pressure on Russian sanctions evasion network, doubles penalties for breaches

UK steps up pressure on Russian sanctions evasion network, doubles penalties for breaches

Image for Shareholder opposition to executive pay eases globally

Shareholder opposition to executive pay eases globally

Image for Yields rise, oil jumps; US and Iran resume military attacks

Yields rise, oil jumps; US and Iran resume military attacks

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Trump administration plans $4 million for right-wing media in Europe, sources say
Trump administration plans $4 million for right-wing media in Europe, sources say
Image for Activist investor Elliott builds Air Liquide stake, pushes for changes, sources say
Activist investor Elliott builds Air Liquide stake, pushes for changes, sources say
Image for Trump vows to hit Iran hard after first exchanges of fire in a month
Trump vows to hit Iran hard after first exchanges of fire in a month
Image for With US bill's fate in balance, Ukraine to lobby US on Russia sanctions
With US bill's fate in balance, Ukraine to lobby US on Russia sanctions
Image for Trading Day: Bonds shaken, and stirred
Trading Day: Bonds shaken, and stirred
Image for JPMorgan taps Deutsche Bank's Jones for mid-cap basic materials role, memo says
JPMorgan taps Deutsche Bank's Jones for mid-cap basic materials role, memo says
Image for Swiss parliamentary committee passes UBS capital concessions
Swiss parliamentary committee passes UBS capital concessions
Image for Dollar slips, with traders already eyeing Friday jobs data
Dollar slips, with traders already eyeing Friday jobs data
Image for Fed's Warsh says past global savings glut is turning into investment surge
Fed's Warsh says past global savings glut is turning into investment surge
Image for Oil settles up by more than 2.5% as US and Iran resume military attacks
Oil settles up by more than 2.5% as US and Iran resume military attacks
Image for Chinese court freezes $300 million of Nexperia assets in Wingtech case
Chinese court freezes $300 million of Nexperia assets in Wingtech case
Image for German minister says there is no return to normality with Russia
German minister says there is no return to normality with Russia
View All Finance Posts