UK Retailers Hike Prices at Fastest Pace Since Early 2024, BRC Reports

Rising Prices and Inflation Trends in the UK Retail Sector

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - British retailers raised prices by the most in more than two years last month, as higher energy prices pushed up the cost of some processed food and the artificial intelligence boom raised the cost of consumer electronics which use similar components.

The British Retail Consortium said its monthly shop price index increased to an annual 1.5% in August from 0.9% in July, reaching its highest since February 2024.

Factors Driving Price Increases

Impact of Higher Energy and Input Costs

"The impact of higher energy, input and commodity costs is beginning to filter through into prices, particularly for ambient foods which are typically imported and processed," BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said.

Influence of Artificial Intelligence on Electronics

"In non-food, electrical prices rose amid the ongoing AI boom, which is forcing up the price of memory chips and storage," she added.

Key Inflation Figures

BRC Food and Non-Food Inflation

BRC food price inflation rose to a four-month high of 2.8% in August from 2.2% in July

rose to a four-month high of 2.8% in August from 2.2% in July BRC non-food inflation rose to 0.9% in August from 0.2% in July, its highest since February 2024

Consumer Price Inflation and Bank of England Forecasts

Consumer price inflation measured by the Office for National Statistics — which covers more goods and services than the BRC measure — rose to a four-month high of 2.9% in July

measured by the Office for National Statistics — which covers more goods and services than the BRC measure — rose to a four-month high of 2.9% in July The Bank of England forecasts CPI will peak at 3.2% in October and November, while food price inflation will reach 3.5% in December

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Muvija M)