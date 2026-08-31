Bessent Tells Russia No Economic Relief Until Ukraine War Concludes at G20
US-Russia Tensions Highlighted at G20 Finance Leaders Meeting
US Treasury Secretary's Firm Stance
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made clear to Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Monday that no economic relief for Russia or agreements on other issues were possible until its war in Ukraine ends, a source familiar with the ministers' bilateral meeting said.
Details of the Bilateral Meeting
Bessent met bilaterally with Siluanov on the sidelines of a G20 finance leaders meeting in Asheville, North Carolina.
European Response to Russia's Participation
The Russian finance minister's first in-person G20 appearance since Russia invaded Ukraine has irritated European officials who are working on more sanctions against Russia.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Tom Hogue)