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Bessent told Russian finance minister no economic relief until Ukraine war ends, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bessent told Russian finance minister no economic relief until Ukraine war ends, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Bessent Tells Russia No Economic Relief Until Ukraine War Concludes at G20

US-Russia Tensions Highlighted at G20 Finance Leaders Meeting

US Treasury Secretary's Firm Stance

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made clear to Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Monday that no economic relief for Russia or agreements on other issues were possible until its war in Ukraine ends, a source familiar with the ministers' bilateral meeting said.

Details of the Bilateral Meeting

Bessent met bilaterally with Siluanov on the sidelines of a G20 finance leaders meeting in Asheville, North Carolina.

European Response to Russia's Participation

The Russian finance minister's first in-person G20 appearance since Russia invaded Ukraine has irritated European officials who are working on more sanctions against Russia.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Bessent’s message underscores U.S. insistence that no economic relief or cooperation with Russia will occur until the war in Ukraine concludes, reinforcing U.S. commitment to isolating Moscow economically. (investing.com)
  • Siluanov’s in-person appearance at the G20—the first since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine—was met with strong European pushback, including skipping the group photo, illustrating deep divisions within the G20. (coindesk.cc)
  • Beyond bilateral tensions with Russia, Bessent used the summit to advance a growth-focused agenda—pushing deregulation, debt restructuring, and digital asset policy—as part of the U.S. strategy to reshape global economic governance. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What conditions did Scott Bessent set for economic relief to Russia?
Scott Bessent told Anton Siluanov there will be no economic relief or agreements on other issues until Russia's war in Ukraine ends.
Where did the meeting between Bessent and Siluanov take place?
The bilateral meeting occurred in Asheville, North Carolina, during a G20 finance leaders meeting.
Why did Siluanov's G20 appearance cause irritation?
His appearance annoyed European officials, who are pushing for more sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
Who reported the details of the Bessent and Siluanov meeting?
The source familiar with the meeting provided the information, as reported by David Lawder and edited by Tom Hogue.

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