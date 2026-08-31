GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Exclusive-US oil firm to take over some Venezuelan oilfields previously run by Chinese, Russian companies, officials say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Exclusive-US oil firm to take over some Venezuelan oilfields previously run by Chinese, Russian companies, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Commodities Geopolitics

US Oil Firm Acquires Venezuelan Oilfields Formerly Managed by China, Russia

By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw

US-Venezuela Oil Agreement and Strategic Shifts

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. oil company North American Blue Energy Partners will take over some oilfields previously controlled by several Chinese companies and a Russian firm, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday.

The takeover will be part of a sweeping oil production agreement that President Donald Trump announced with Venezuela, they said.

Details of the Oilfield Takeover

The projects were among 14 contracts newly granted to U.S.-backed North American Blue Energy Partners, according to the officials. NABEP was previously owned by U.S. oil tycoon Harry Sargeant and is now controlled by Venezuelan businessman Alejandro Betancourt.

Scope of the Agreement

Last week, Trump announced that the U.S. had secured access to some 64 billion barrels of Venezuela's proven oil reserves through a partnership with private business.

Strategic Importance and Geopolitical Implications

The arrangement gives U.S. companies a foothold in some of Venezuela's strategically important oil assets while displacing Chinese and Russian interests that have long played a major role in the country's energy sector. It also gives Washington a direct role in determining who produces and sells Venezuela's oil, as the Trump administration seeks to reshape the country's oil industry and bring its vast reserves closer to U.S. economic and geopolitical interests.

Breakdown of Oilfield Projects and Former Operators

NABEP is expected to control a total of 17 projects in Venezuela that it plans to develop and ultimately use to supply oil to the U.S. Fourteen of those projects will be newly granted by the Venezuelan government, the officials said.

Chinese and Russian Involvement

Five of the 14 fields have been operated by Chinese companies under a model promoted by then-President Nicolas Maduro, while one was previously operated by a Russian company, the officials said.

Specific Chinese Companies

Two of the projects have been operated by China Concord Resources, which was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2019 for Iran-related activity. Another project was operated by Sinopec and another by China National Petroleum Corp, the officials said.

US Market Impact

"Not only are we opening up new opportunities for the U.S. government to benefit and for U.S. operators to benefit, we are opening up the United States as the market for this oil which was previously being sent to China," the official said.

Other Former Operators and Political Connections

Two other projects were operated by affiliates of Alex Saab, a former close associate of ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who is currently being held in U.S. custody, the officials said.

Another oilfield was linked to a nephew of Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, the officials said.

US Oil Imports and Political Developments

Trump told reporters earlier on Monday that the U.S. was taking out "millions and millions of barrels of oil" that is currently being shipped to refineries in Texas and Louisiana, among ​other locations. He is to meet oil and gas retailers and refineries on Tuesday.

Venezuelan Political Transition and Legal Considerations

The officials said talks between Venezuela's interim authorities and representatives of the 2015 National Assembly are aimed at restoring a measure of constitutional order and addressing legal questions surrounding the country's transition.

The Trump administration views the 2015 assembly as the last Venezuelan legislative body elected and operating under the country's constitution, although it has no formal governing power.

Legal Basis for Oil Industry Revival

One official said reaching an agreement with the 2015 assembly could provide a constitutional and legal basis for the broader transition, including economic decisions such as the revival of Venezuela's oil industry.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw; Additonal reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • NABEP, the second-largest private oil producer in Venezuela and now owned by Alejandro Betancourt, has been granted control of 14 new oil projects, including some formerly operated by Chinese and Russian interests, under a deal announced by President Trump (thedailybeast.com).
  • The agreement provides U.S. companies a strategic foothold in Venezuelan oil, granting access to more than 65 billion barrels of proven reserves—many of which are now to be produced with U.S. involvement (apnews.com).
  • Alejandro Betancourt plays a central role as Washington’s intermediary in this ‘America First’ energy strategy, having helped design Venezuela’s oil-opening framework and now steering NABEP’s expansion into former Chinese and Russian-operated fields (fortune.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which US oil company is taking over Venezuelan oilfields?
North American Blue Energy Partners will take control of several Venezuelan oilfields, previously operated by Chinese and Russian companies.
How many projects in Venezuela will be controlled by NABEP?
NABEP is expected to control a total of 17 projects in Venezuela, including 14 newly granted contracts.
What is the significance of the US-Venezuela oil agreement?
The agreement gives US companies access to Venezuela's oil reserves, displacing Chinese and Russian interests and strengthening US economic influence.
Which companies previously operated the Venezuelan oilfields?
The oilfields were previously managed by Chinese firms such as China Concord Resources, Sinopec, China National Petroleum Corp, and a Russian company.
What role does the Trump administration play in Venezuela's oil industry?
The Trump administration is granting US companies control over Venezuelan oil assets and is involved in the country's oil industry transition.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Bessent told Russian minister no economic relief until Ukraine war ends, source says

Bessent told Russian minister no economic relief until Ukraine war ends, source says

Image for UK steps up pressure on Russian sanctions evasion network, doubles penalties for breaches

UK steps up pressure on Russian sanctions evasion network, doubles penalties for breaches

Image for Shareholder opposition to executive pay eases globally

Shareholder opposition to executive pay eases globally

Image for UK retailers raise prices by most since 2024, BRC data shows

UK retailers raise prices by most since 2024, BRC data shows

Image for Yields rise, oil jumps; US and Iran resume military attacks

Yields rise, oil jumps; US and Iran resume military attacks

Image for Trump administration plans $4 million for right-wing media in Europe, sources say

Trump administration plans $4 million for right-wing media in Europe, sources say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Activist investor Elliott builds Air Liquide stake, pushes for changes, sources say
Activist investor Elliott builds Air Liquide stake, pushes for changes, sources say
Image for US irks G20 ministers by inviting Russia, barring some journalists
US irks G20 ministers by inviting Russia, barring some journalists
Image for Trump vows to hit Iran hard after first exchanges of fire in a month
Trump vows to hit Iran hard after first exchanges of fire in a month
Image for With US bill's fate in balance, Ukraine to lobby US on Russia sanctions
With US bill's fate in balance, Ukraine to lobby US on Russia sanctions
Image for Trading Day: Bonds shaken, and stirred
Trading Day: Bonds shaken, and stirred
Image for JPMorgan taps Deutsche Bank's Jones for mid-cap basic materials role, memo says
JPMorgan taps Deutsche Bank's Jones for mid-cap basic materials role, memo says
Image for Swiss parliamentary committee passes UBS capital concessions
Swiss parliamentary committee passes UBS capital concessions
Image for Dollar slips, with traders already eyeing Friday jobs data
Dollar slips, with traders already eyeing Friday jobs data
Image for Fed's Warsh says past global savings glut is turning into investment surge
Fed's Warsh says past global savings glut is turning into investment surge
Image for Oil settles up by more than 2.5% as US and Iran resume military attacks
Oil settles up by more than 2.5% as US and Iran resume military attacks
Image for Chinese court freezes $300 million of Nexperia assets in Wingtech case
Chinese court freezes $300 million of Nexperia assets in Wingtech case
Image for German minister says there is no return to normality with Russia
German minister says there is no return to normality with Russia
View All Finance Posts