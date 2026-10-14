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UK to seek fresh global focus on developing-nation debt relief - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK to seek fresh global focus on developing-nation debt relief

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Finance Banking Debt Relief International Economy

UK Seeks Renewed Global Action on Debt Relief for Developing Nations

Britain's Push for Debt Relief and Support for Developing Countries

By David Milliken

BANGKOK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said on Wednesday he wanted debt restructuring and other measures to support some of the world's poorest countries to be a key priority when Britain chairs the Group of 20 international forum next year.

Miliband sought to rekindle the ambition that led to a major debt relief plan in 1999 under the then-finance minister Gordon Brown, while acknowledging the budget constraints that have led Britain to sharply scale back its aid spending.

Calls for a New Deal on Debt

"We need a new deal on debt, a deal that supports countries to repay over longer time horizons and, crucially, refinancing with better rates to give developing countries precious fiscal space," he said.

Miliband, who early in his political career was an advisor to Brown, was speaking at an event hosted by the Rockefeller Foundation in Bangkok, where the International Monetary Fund and World Bank are holding their annual meetings.

Surging Borrowing Costs Add to Pressure on Poorest Nations

Economic Challenges and Warnings from the IMF

Earlier on Wednesday, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warned that adverse economic developments and the rapid advance of AI threatened to deepen the gulf between advanced and developing economies, especially given steep drops in overseas aid.

A surge in borrowing costs in advanced economies including Britain – where government bond yields hit their highest since 1998 last week – has also pushed up debt servicing costs in developing nations to a 25-year high.

"While many are not defaulting on their payments, they are being forced, if you like, to default on the prospects of future generations," Miliband said.

Potential for Multilateral Development Bank Reforms

Multilateral development banks already had scope to provide greater funding to poor, indebted nations, potentially to the tune of tens of billions of dollars, and further reform could allow hundreds of billions of dollars of refinancing, he added.

Future borrowing terms should also ensure that individual private-sector bondholders could not stall entire restructuring processes to extract bigger repayments, he said.

Reception from the Center for Global Development

The proposals received a cautious welcome from the Center for Global Development, a US NGO.

"There's no doubt an ambitious multilateral response is needed," the Center's Vice President Clemence Landers said.

"But we need to make sure we aren't just using multilateral development bank and IMF finance meant for investment in developing economies to pay back other major creditors, like China and bondholders."

Britain Still on Course to Cut Development Spending

History and Future of UK Aid Spending

The Center for Global Development also called on Britain to reverse planned cuts to aid spending.

Britain became the first country to spend 0.7% of national income on overseas aid in 2013, but in 2021 this was cut to 0.5% and last year then-Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it would be reduced further to 0.3% in 2027 to fund higher defence spending.

Political Response and Fiscal Constraints

Asked about this, Miliband said any change would be up to Britain's new finance minister, John Healey.

"Part of the job of us as politicians is to recognise the world we're in, including fiscal constraints, including the reductions we've seen in aid spending and then think: how do we make a difference, including in our G20 year."

(Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Martin Petty and Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Britain will prioritise debt relief and refinancing for the world’s poorest countries during its G20 presidency in 2027, echoing Gordon Brown’s 1999 debt initiative.
  • UK bond yields are at multi-decade highs (30‑year gilts topped 6%), exacerbating debt service pressures on developing nations. (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • UK aid spending is being cut from 0.5% of GNI to 0.3% by 2027 to fund rising defence budgets — marking the lowest aid level since 1999. (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UK's main priority for the G20 meeting next year?
The UK aims to make debt restructuring and support for developing nations a key priority during its G20 chairmanship.
Why is debt relief for developing countries important now?
Surging borrowing costs and reduced aid are pushing debt servicing in developing nations to 25-year highs, risking their economic futures.
What measures are being proposed for developing-nation debt relief?
Proposals include longer repayment terms, better refinancing rates, and reforms to prevent private bondholders from stalling restructures.
How has UK aid spending changed in recent years?
The UK's aid spending was cut from 0.7% of national income in 2013 to a planned 0.3% by 2027 to fund higher defence spending.
What concerns do some NGOs have about these debt relief plans?
NGOs warn against diverting multilateral funds intended for development to instead pay major creditors like China and bondholders.

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