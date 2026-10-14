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Diesel deal opens way for more Russia-US cooperation, Kremlin envoy says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Diesel deal opens way for more Russia-US cooperation, Kremlin envoy says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Russia-US Diesel Deal Signals Opportunities for Further Economic Cooperation

Overview of the Russia-US Diesel Agreement and Its Implications

Details of the Diesel Deal

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A Russia-US deal on supplies of Russian diesel can pave the way for further economic cooperation between the two countries, Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow would overcome any sanctions-related difficulties to ensure the fuel was delivered.

US President Donald Trump said last Friday that he and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had reached an agreement for Russia to release supplies of diesel to the US and global markets.

Trump is keen to lower US diesel prices ahead of November 3 US mid-term elections.

Sanctions and International Reactions

The deal, which required Trump to lift some US sanctions that he himself had imposed against Russia, was strongly criticised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European officials.

Potential for Further Economic Cooperation

Dmitriev said the deal could serve as a model for further ones, and that Russia intended to continue its economic engagement with the US.

Broader Economic and Investment Opportunities

"It's not just about the diesel deal; there are many other opportunities for economic and investment cooperation with the US that benefit Russia, the United States, and global markets alike," he told reporters.

Energy and Minerals Sector Collaboration

The Kremlin has repeatedly said it sees potential for profitable cooperation with the United States across a range of economic areas including energy and minerals, expressing regret that Washington has previously made such deals conditional on ending the war in Ukraine.

Impact of Sanctions on Economic Relations

Dmitriev said Russia would continue to engage with the US on economic and investment projects and "keep explaining, using concrete examples, that American sanctions primarily hurt the American people and American farmers".

European Perspectives on the Deal

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday that the diesel deal was a "very risky choice" that ran counter to efforts to force Putin to sit down and negotiate a peace deal with Ukraine.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, Mikhail Antonov, Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Alessandra Prentice and Mark Trevelyan; editing by Jason Neely)

Key Takeaways

  • The diesel deal signals a thaw in U.S.–Russia economic ties and could pave the way for broader cooperation, according to Kirill Dmitriev, Kremlin special envoy (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Analysts widely agree the planned Russian diesel volumes are too limited to significantly impact U.S. fuel prices, and legal or logistical hurdles may further constrain their effect (carnegieendowment.org).
  • The agreement faces political backlash: bipartisan U.S. lawmakers called it a “betrayal”; European leaders including Italy’s Giorgia Meloni warned it undermines efforts to pressure Russia over the Ukraine war (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent Russia-US diesel deal?
The deal allows Russia to supply diesel to the US and global markets, following an agreement between US President Trump and Russian President Putin.
How could the diesel deal affect future Russia-US cooperation?
Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev stated the agreement could pave the way for further economic and investment cooperation between the countries.
Were there any criticisms of the Russia-US diesel agreement?
Yes, the deal was criticized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European officials, who opposed the lifting of some US sanctions.
What challenges does Russia face in delivering diesel to the US?
Dmitriev said Russia would overcome any sanctions-related difficulties to ensure the fuel is delivered.
How did European leaders react to the diesel deal?
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the deal a 'very risky choice' going against efforts to encourage negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

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