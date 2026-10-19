GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK luxury brand Mulberry posts 18% rise in first-half sales, shares gain - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK luxury brand Mulberry posts 18% rise in first-half sales, shares gain

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Luxury Brands

Mulberry Reports 18% Jump in First-Half Sales, Shares Climb on Positive Outlook

Mulberry's Strong First-Half Performance and Market Response

Oct 19 (Reuters) - British luxury handbag maker Mulberry reported an 18% jump in first-half sales on Monday, driven by resilient demand for its heritage bags and a higher share of full-price sales, sending its shares nearly 4% higher in early trading.

Sales Growth and Financial Highlights

  • The company said trading was in line with the board's expectations
  • Mulberry maintained its medium-term goals after sales for the 26 weeks ended September 26 rose 18.2% in constant currency

Strategic Initiatives and Brand Positioning

  • CEO Andrea Baldo's "Back to the Mulberry Spirit" strategy has focused on the company's British heritage and craftsmanship and growing the brand with less discounting
  • "The growth in full-price sales is particularly encouraging, demonstrating that our collections are resonating with customers across our key markets," Baldo said
Market Reaction and Regional Performance
  • Shares of the company rose as much as 7.4% to 246 pence in early trade
  • Sales growth was led by the US, where revenue rose 28%, while sales in Europe excluding the UK increased 23%
  • UK sales were up 10%
Brand Visibility and Upcoming Results
  • Mulberry's Christopher Kane London Fashion Week show boosted brand visibility, customer engagement and traffic across sales channels, the company said
  • Final first-half results will be published on November 19

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • First‑half group sales climbed 18.1% actual (18.2% constant currency), with full‑price sales up significantly owing to disciplined pricing and reduced discounts (promo mix was down 300 bp). (investegate.co.uk)
  • Regional performance: US sales surged 28% (34% like‑for‑like), Europe ex‑UK up 23% (21% LFL), UK grew 10% (9% LFL), while Asia‑Pacific rose 5% (24% LFL); franchise and wholesale jumped 52%. (investegate.co.uk)
  • The “Back to the Mulberry Spirit” strategy—focusing on heritage strength, craftsmanship, reduced discounting and elevated brand visibility (including Christopher Kane LFW show)—continues to yield results and remains on track. (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Mulberry's 18% rise in first-half sales?
Mulberry's sales were driven by resilient demand for its heritage bags and an increase in the share of full-price sales across key markets.
How did Mulberry shares perform following the sales announcement?
Mulberry shares rose nearly 4% in early trading and peaked at a 7.4% gain following news of the positive first-half sales results.
Which regions led Mulberry's sales growth?
Sales growth was led by the US, where revenue rose 28%, and Europe excluding the UK, which saw a 23% increase. UK sales were up 10%.
What strategies did Mulberry implement to achieve sales growth?
The 'Back to the Mulberry Spirit' strategy focused on British heritage, craftsmanship, and reducing discounting, resulting in more full-price sales.
When will Mulberry publish its final first-half results?
Mulberry will publish its final first-half results on November 19.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Germany sees up to $4.6 trillion investment potential by 2035

Germany sees up to $4.6 trillion investment potential by 2035

Image for German industry has lost nearly half a million jobs since 2019, Ifo says

German industry has lost nearly half a million jobs since 2019, Ifo says

Image for Roche moves future Germany investments 'on hold'

Roche moves future Germany investments 'on hold'

Image for Rheinmetall, MSC jointly acquire Romanian shipyard

Rheinmetall, MSC jointly acquire Romanian shipyard

Image for BoE scrutinises Barclays over claim traders misrepresented private credit exposure, FT reports

BoE scrutinises Barclays over claim traders misrepresented private credit exposure, FT reports

Image for Britain's Healey plans income tax on family business transfers, Telegraph says

Britain's Healey plans income tax on family business transfers, Telegraph says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for The Cash Cost of Business Growth
The Cash Cost of Business Growth
Image for Albert Heijn online deliveries to stay offline until at least Thursday after cyber incident
Albert Heijn online deliveries to stay offline until at least Thursday after cyber incident
Image for VW plans to freeze salaries until 2030, works council says
VW plans to freeze salaries until 2030, works council says
Image for Cherry or tabasco? Perfumers test weight-loss drug users' appetite for food-inspired scents
Cherry or tabasco? Perfumers test weight-loss drug users' appetite for food-inspired scents
Image for Polish satellite maker Creotech plans tenfold capacity boost, warns of Europe’s US rocket reliance
Polish satellite maker Creotech plans tenfold capacity boost, warns of Europe’s US rocket reliance
Image for US drone firm Red Cat seeks control of Austria's Steyr Motors in $230 million deal
US drone firm Red Cat seeks control of Austria's Steyr Motors in $230 million deal
Image for UK's Serica Energy lowers annual production forecast on Triton delays
UK's Serica Energy lowers annual production forecast on Triton delays
Image for Supermarket chain Carrefour to buy Codifrance from Colruyt
Supermarket chain Carrefour to buy Codifrance from Colruyt
Image for Chocolate maker Lindt ousts CEO after poor European results, two outlook cuts
Chocolate maker Lindt ousts CEO after poor European results, two outlook cuts
Image for UBS capital rules have Swiss stuck between a rock and a hard place
UBS capital rules have Swiss stuck between a rock and a hard place
Image for Morning Bid: Markets left to figure out sanctions
Morning Bid: Markets left to figure out sanctions
Image for Analysis-Global food inflation is expected to intensify as supply shocks pile up
Analysis-Global food inflation is expected to intensify as supply shocks pile up
View All Finance Posts