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Rheinmetall, MSC jointly acquire Romanian shipyard - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Rheinmetall, MSC jointly acquire Romanian shipyard

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Finance Defense Markets

Rheinmetall and MSC Acquire Romanian Mangalia Shipyard for €138 Million

Acquisition Details and Strategic Plans

BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - German defence group Rheinmetall and Swiss-based shipping company MSC have acquired Romanian shipyard Mangalia for €138 million ($155 million) and aim to develop it for both civilian and military shipbuilding, Rheinmetall said on Monday.

Key Points from Rheinmetall's Statement

Here are some more details from Rheinmetall's statement: 

Acquisition Process

• Rheinmetall and MSC have been awarded the bid following an auction.

Shipyard Structure and Location

• The shipyard, located on the Black Sea coast, will be divided into sectors and security zones.

Strategic Importance for Rheinmetall

• For Rheinmetall, Mangalia will play an important role in building four naval vessels, which have been commissioned by Romania.

• The site is intended to serve as a hub for further military shipbuilding projects.

Future Projects and Market Position

• "In doing so, Rheinmetall is creating a scalable foundation for future projects in southeastern Europe and strengthens its position in a strategically important market," Rheinmetall said.

Additional Information

($1 = €0.8916)

(Reporting by Thomas SeythalEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Rheinmetall and MSC secured the shipyard at a reduced auction price—around €138 million—following multiple rounds, signaling strategic industrial revival in Mangalia and broader Romania (rheinmetall.com)
  • The yard will become a dual-use hub: Rheinmetall’s Naval Systems division will build four naval vessels (two offshore patrol and two diver support ships) for the Romanian government, while MSC will contribute to civilian shipbuilding and logistics (rheinmetall.com)
  • This acquisition positions Mangalia as a scalable defence shipbuilding centre in Southeastern Europe, reinforcing Romania’s strategic industrial capacity and regional economic development (rheinmetall.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who acquired the Romanian shipyard Mangalia?
German defence group Rheinmetall and Swiss-based MSC jointly acquired the Mangalia shipyard.
How much did Rheinmetall and MSC pay for Mangalia shipyard?
They acquired the shipyard for €138 million ($155 million) after an auction.
What are the plans for Mangalia shipyard?
The shipyard will support both civilian and military shipbuilding and serve as a hub for further military projects.
Why is Mangalia shipyard strategically important?
It strengthens Rheinmetall's position in southeastern Europe and supports future defence projects in the region.
What specific projects are planned initially at Mangalia?
Mangalia will play a vital role in building four naval vessels commissioned by Romania.

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