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UK investors sue Binance in London for £150 million - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK investors sue Binance in London for £150 million

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Finance Banking Crypto Regulation Markets

UK Investors File £150 Million Lawsuit Against Binance Over Crypto Products

British Investors Take Legal Action Against Binance

Background of the Lawsuit

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Almost 1,700 British investors are suing Binance and founder Changpeng Zhao for at least £150 million ($200 million), alleging the crypto trading platform sold them risky, complex derivative products without regulatory authorisation.

Allegations Against Binance

The claimants, some of whom said they had lost tens of thousands of pounds, allege Binance entities knowingly sold investments such as leveraged products, which can amplify gains or losses, from late 2019 and promoted them in breach of the Financial Services and Markets Act.

Binance's Response

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, vowed to defend itself but declined to comment further on ongoing litigation.

"Binance remains committed to its obligations to users and to operating in accordance with applicable law," a spokesperson said.

Details of the Court Case

Entities and Individuals Named

The London High Court case is being brought against Cayman Islands-registered Binance Holdings, UAE-registered Nest Exchange, Zhao — known as CZ — and "persons unknown", who operate the Binance Trading Platform.

Regulatory Background

Britain's financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, banned crypto companies from offering derivatives to retail customers in 2021 and Binance took some steps to restrict UK access, requiring them to complete additional information.

Binance's Global Licensing Status

The company's main licence is in the United Arab Emirates after attempts to secure a licence in Greece unravelled this month.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7544 pounds)

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The lawsuit, filed at the London High Court, targets Binance Holdings (Cayman Islands), Nest Exchange (UAE), Changpeng Zhao, and ‘persons unknown’ for allegedly marketing unregulated derivative products to UK retail investors since 2019, potentially in breach of the Financial Services and Markets Act.
  • Binance continues to deny wrongdoing and pledges to contest the claim, asserting it remains committed to legal obligations and user protection despite ongoing litigation.
  • The case follows the UK’s 2021 ban on retail crypto derivatives under FCA rules, and coincides with Binance’s broader regulatory challenges—most notably its failed MiCA licence bid in Greece, prompting a shift to seek authorization in another EU jurisdiction ahead of the July 1 licensing deadline.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are UK investors suing Binance?
UK investors claim Binance sold them risky derivative products without regulatory authorization, leading to significant financial losses.
How much are the investors seeking in damages from Binance?
The claimants are seeking at least £150 million ($200 million) in damages.
Who is named in the lawsuit against Binance?
The lawsuit names Binance Holdings, Nest Exchange, founder Changpeng Zhao, and 'persons unknown' involved with the trading platform.
What regulatory issue is at the center of the Binance lawsuit?
The lawsuit alleges that Binance breached the Financial Services and Markets Act by selling unregulated crypto derivatives to UK investors.
What steps did Binance take after the UK derivatives ban?
Binance restricted UK users' access by requiring additional information after the Financial Conduct Authority banned crypto derivatives in 2021.

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