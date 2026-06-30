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Mercosur launches economic partnership talks with Japan, eyes China - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Mercosur launches economic partnership talks with Japan, eyes China

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets International trade South America

Mercosur Begins Trade Talks with Japan, Targets China for New Partnerships

Mercosur's Expanding Trade Strategy and Global Partnerships

Launch of Negotiations with Japan

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - The South American trade bloc Mercosur launched negotiations with Japan on Tuesday for an economic partnership agreement as it seeks to expand trade ties following a recent deal with the European Union.

Potential Impact of a Japan-Mercosur Deal

A deal would create a free trade area of about 400 million people with a combined GDP of $7 trillion. The push for new trade partnerships comes as U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on goods from trading partners around the globe have driven countries to diversify economic ties.

Mercosur Leadership and Previous Engagements

Mercosur's members - including Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay - announced the talks during a leaders summit in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion, as the host country transferred the bloc's pro tempore presidency to Uruguay.

History of Japan-Mercosur Discussions

The bloc had already held two meetings with Japanese officials in January and March, the countries said in a joint statement.

High-Level Political Support

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi discussed the launch of negotiations during a bilateral meeting at the G7 summit earlier in June, noting progress in previous talks between the parties.

Objectives of the Economic Partnership

"Under this agreement, the two parties will seek to expand access to markets for agricultural and non-agricultural goods, as well as cooperation and mutual investment, by integrating the value chains between their two economies," the statement said.

Recent Achievements and Future Negotiations

Mercosur-EU Free Trade Agreement

The bloc  signed in January a free-trade deal with the EU after 25 years of negotiations, setting up one of the world's largest free-trade zones. The agreement provisionally entered into force on May 1.

Ongoing and Prospective Trade Talks

Beyond Japan, Mercosur has ongoing negotiations with Canada for a trade deal, as officials on both sides hope to conclude the talks as soon as September or October.

China as a Key Target for Future Partnerships

The bloc aims to soon launch negotiations with China as well, Lula said in a speech at the summit, as it "continues to move closer to the most dynamic markets on the planet."

(Reporting by Fernando Cardoso and Isabel Teles, Editing by Franklin Paul and Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • Talks with Japan aim to establish an economic partnership integrating value chains across agricultural and non‑agricultural sectors, following two preparatory meetings earlier in 2026 (wtaq.com).
  • The initiative builds on Mercosur’s recent free‑trade agreement with the EU, which entered provisional application on May 1, 2026, after more than 25 years of negotiation (wtaq.com).
  • Mercosur intends to broaden its global trade footprint, engaging not only with Japan but also launching talks with China soon, and advancing negotiations with Canada, India, and Vietnam (wtaq.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mercosur's new economic partnership with Japan?
Mercosur has launched negotiations with Japan for an economic partnership agreement aiming to create a free trade area and boost market access.
Which countries are part of Mercosur?
Mercosur's members include Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.
What recent trade deal did Mercosur sign?
Mercosur signed a free-trade deal with the European Union in January, creating one of the world's largest free-trade zones.
Is Mercosur also negotiating with China?
Yes, Mercosur aims to launch negotiations with China soon as part of its strategy to expand ties with dynamic global markets.
Why is Mercosur seeking new trade agreements?
The bloc is diversifying partnerships due to global tariff changes and aims to expand access to agricultural and non-agricultural markets.

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