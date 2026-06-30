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Exclusive-ECB considers lifting banks' minimum reserves to lessen own losses, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-ECB considers lifting banks' minimum reserves to lessen own losses, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Finance Banking monetary policy ECB

ECB Weighs Raising Banks' Minimum Reserve Requirement to Cut Its Losses

By Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa

ECB Considers Doubling Minimum Reserve Requirements

SINTRA, Portugal, June 30 (Reuters) - The ECB is considering doubling the proportion of cash lenders must keep as reserve in an unremunerated account, six sources told Reuters, which would cut the central bank's own interest bill and mitigate the side effects of its inflation fight.

Details of the Proposed Reserve Increase

The potential increase, which is being debated by European Central Bank policymakers, would raise minimum reserve requirements to 2% from 1% of banks' customer deposits and some other forms of funding, the sources said.  

It would help central banks in cash-rich countries such as Germany cut losses stemming from the interest they pay on banks' deposits that exceed mandatory reserves, which grew into the trillions of euros through the bond-buying stimulus programmes of the last decade.

It would also mop up some of that excess liquidity, advancing ECB efforts to wean banks off free cash that is set to be reassessed as part of a so-called framework review this year.

Timeline and Decision Process

A decision over the potential move, which has not been formally discussed by the ECB's Governing Council, is expected by the autumn. The sources said that the discussion within the ECB was at an early stage.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

Impact on ECB's Interest Bill

Rising Interest Expenses

Current Interest Outlays

INTEREST BILL HAS RISEN TO NEARLY €50 BILLION  

The ECB and the 21 national central banks of the euro area are paying a 2.25% interest rate on some €2.16 trillion worth of excess liquidity, resulting in outlays of around €48.7 billion per year, Reuters calculations show.

Potential Savings from Reserve Increase

Doubling mandatory reserves, which are not remunerated, from €173.56 billion would reduce the central banks' combined annual interest bill by nearly €4 billion.  

That cost has risen by an annualised €5.4 billion after the ECB increased the deposit rate from 2% to 2.25% this month in a bid to contain the inflation fallout from the Iran war. 

The minimum reserve requirement rate was cut to 1% from 2% at the height of the euro zone's debt crisis in 2012.

Political Sensitivity of Central Bank Losses

CENTRAL BANK LOSSES POLITICALLY SENSITIVE

While the ECB and the rest of the Eurosystem are not run for profit but to control inflation, the huge losses some have suffered in recent years have become sensitive politically.

Consequences for National Central Banks

Loss-making central banks are constrained in their ability to pay dividends into state coffers and might, in extreme cases, be forced to ask their government for capital.

To avoid this, the Bundesbank and others have staggered losses over several years. The biggest were in 2023, when there were still several trillion euros worth of excess liquidity in the system and the ECB's deposit rate was as high as 4%.

Previous Discussions and Current Banking Sector Status

The ECB's Governing Council discussed increasing minimum reserves then, but the proposal did not gain traction.

The banking sector has since made record profits and shown it can operate well at lower levels of excess liquidity. 

(Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • ECB may raise the mandatory reserve ratio to 2%, up from 1%, to curb interest costs and mop up surplus liquidity. (clearingpost.com)
  • Increasing unremunerated minimum reserves would reduce the Eurosystem’s annual interest bill, currently around €48.7 billion, by approximately €4 billion. (clearingpost.com)
  • The proposal is still under early-stage debate; any decision by the ECB Governing Council is expected by autumn 2026. (clearingpost.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What change is the ECB considering regarding bank reserves?
The ECB is considering doubling the minimum reserve requirement for banks from 1% to 2% of customer deposits and certain funding.
Why does the ECB want to increase the minimum reserve requirement?
Raising the minimum reserve would reduce the ECB's interest bill and help manage excess liquidity in the euro area banking system.
How much could this policy save the ECB annually?
Doubling reserve requirements could reduce the ECB's combined annual interest bill by nearly €4 billion.
When could a decision about increasing reserves be made?
The ECB is expected to make a decision regarding the reserve requirement by autumn 2024.
What effect has excess liquidity had on central banks?
Excess liquidity from recent bond-buying programs has led to large interest outlays and politically sensitive losses for national central banks.

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