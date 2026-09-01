ECB’s Rehn: Iran War May Maintain Elevated Inflation in the Eurozone
Impact of Middle East Conflict on Eurozone Inflation
ECB’s Stance on Inflationary Pressures
Sept 1 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must prepare for an extended “conflict of attrition” in the Middle East that could keep inflation elevated in the Eurozone, ECB policymaker Olli Rehn told the Financial Times in an interview published on Tuesday.
Energy Prices and Geopolitical Tensions
“We must show no complacency in the face of these inflationary pressures,” Rehn told the newspaper, referring to energy prices that have been pushed up by the war between the U.S. and Israel on one side and Iran and the near closure of the Strait of Hormuz shipping channel.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)