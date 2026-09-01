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Iran war could keep inflation high, ECB policymaker Rehn warns, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Iran war could keep inflation high, ECB policymaker Rehn warns, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Inflation ECB

ECB’s Rehn: Iran War May Maintain Elevated Inflation in the Eurozone

Impact of Middle East Conflict on Eurozone Inflation

ECB’s Stance on Inflationary Pressures

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must prepare for an extended “conflict of attrition” in the Middle East that could keep inflation elevated in the Eurozone, ECB policymaker Olli Rehn told the Financial Times in an interview published on Tuesday. 

Energy Prices and Geopolitical Tensions

“We must show no complacency in the face of these inflationary pressures,” Rehn told the newspaper, referring to energy prices that have been pushed up by the war between the U.S. and Israel on one side and Iran and the near closure of the Strait of Hormuz shipping channel.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Olli Rehn cautions against complacency amid persistent inflationary pressures from energy price surges and supply‑chain bottlenecks due to the Iran conflict and Strait of Hormuz disruptions.
  • Recent analyses show shipping cost increases and blocked energy flows significantly offset disinflationary forces, keeping Eurozone inflation elevated through 2026–27.
  • Prolonged disruptions risk stagflation in Europe, with potential economic contraction and inflation rising by more than 0.9 percentage points—forcing the ECB to prepare for sustained pressure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the Iran war risk keeping inflation high in the Eurozone?
The conflict pushes up energy prices, which contributes to elevated inflation in the Eurozone.
What did ECB policymaker Olli Rehn say about inflation risks?
Olli Rehn warned that the ECB must not be complacent due to inflationary pressures from the Middle East conflict.
How does the Strait of Hormuz impact Eurozone inflation?
Near closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupts shipping and increases energy prices, raising inflation.
Who reported on Olli Rehn's comments regarding inflation?
The Financial Times published Olli Rehn’s interview, summarized by Reuters.

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