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Finance

Swiss Life to cut up to 600 jobs by end-2028, half of them in Switzerland

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Swiss Life to Cut 600 Jobs by 2028, Cites Efficiency Goals and Domestic Growth

Swiss Life Announces Job Cuts and Strategic Initiatives

Job Reductions and Efficiency Measures

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Insurer Swiss Life plans to cut up to 600 positions by the end of 2028 to improve efficiency, it said on Tuesday, after reporting a 3% rise in its half-year gross written premiums buoyed by its domestic business.

Distribution of Job Cuts

Around half of the job cuts will happen at the Swiss insurance business, with the other half coming from the asset management unit mainly abroad, Switzerland's largest life insurance provider and major real estate owner said.

CEO Statement on Strategic Goals

"We want to sustainably expand our business beyond 2027. This entails strengthening our position and our efficiency – also by leveraging the advancing digitalisation – to enable us to quickly capture further market opportunities in a focused manner," CEO Matthias Aellig said in a statement.

Financial Performance and Shareholder Returns

Share Buyback Programme

Swiss Life also announced a new share buyback programme of 250 million Swiss francs ($309 million), in a move largely anticipated by the market after it ended the last programme in May.

Premium Growth in Domestic Market

The company said its half-year gross written premiums rose 3% from a year ago in local currencies to 12.3 billion francs, supported by 7% growth in the Swiss market.

Domestic Market Contribution

More than half of its premiums, or the total payments collected from policyholders, came from its domestic market in the first six months of 2026.

Comparison with European Peers

Swiss Life's European peers Zurich Insurance and Axa also recorded higher premiums in the first half.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8095 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Orest Dovhan in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Up to 600 job cuts by end‑2028: ~50% in Swiss insurance business, ~50% in asset management outside Switzerland, aiming to boost efficiency via digitalisation and focused market positioning (CEO Matthias Aellig) (swisslife.com)
  • Half‑year figures: gross written premiums up 3% in local currencies to CHF 12.3 billion, driven by 7% growth in the Swiss market; net profit up 8% to CHF 649 million; fee income +7%, fee result +11% (swisslife.com)
  • New CHF 250 million share buyback programme announced, running from October 1, 2026 to end‑March 2027, following completion of prior CHF 750 million programme in May 2026 (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs will Swiss Life cut and by when?
Swiss Life plans to cut up to 600 positions by the end of 2028.
Where will the majority of Swiss Life job cuts take place?
About half of the job cuts will be in Switzerland, mainly in the insurance business; the rest will be in asset management abroad.
Why is Swiss Life implementing job cuts?
Swiss Life aims to improve efficiency and strengthen its position by leveraging digitalisation and focusing on market opportunities.
How did Swiss Life perform financially in the first half of the year?
Swiss Life's half-year gross written premiums rose 3% to 12.3 billion francs, with 7% growth in Switzerland.
What is Swiss Life’s recent move regarding its shares?
Swiss Life announced a new share buyback programme of 250 million Swiss francs after completing a prior programme in May.

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