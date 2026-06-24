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Swiss cinemas offer seniors a refuge as heatwave hits

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Finance Seniors Heatwave Switzerland Lifestyle

Geneva Cinemas Welcome Seniors With Free Screenings During Switzerland Heatwave

By Cecile Mantovani and Olivia Le Poidevin

Initiative Provides Relief for Seniors Amid Extreme Temperatures

Free Screenings Offer Comfort and Community

GENEVA, June 24 (Reuters) - Daniel Gillieron, 82, settled into his seat in Geneva's Nord-Sud cinema, looking forward to the prospect of a free film and an extended blast of air-conditioning as a heatwave baked the streets outside.

He was one of hundreds of over-65s who have flocked to free daytime screenings organised by cinemas and regional authorities to give seniors a break.

Record-Breaking Heatwave Sweeps Switzerland

Temperatures are set to hit as high as 36 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit) this week in the city, according to the MeteoSuisse weather agency. 

Cinemas Become Places of Refuge

“The hotter it gets, the more the cinema becomes a place of refuge,” Laurent Dutoit, manager of three of the cinemas taking part, told Reuters.

Around 650 people have taken up the offer since Thursday, he added. 

"It's fantastic because it allows us not only to get out of the house and go to the cinema, but also to have an air-conditioned theatre ... and to have a good time,” Gillieron said.

Unprecedented Temperatures and Early Onset

June is set to become one of the hottest on record in Switzerland, amid a heatwave that has swept across Europe. Daytime temperatures have climbed as high as 35 C in lowland areas, with some regions exceeding 36 C.

“It truly underscores the exceptional nature of this heatwave, which is ... very long and quite intense,” MeteoSuisse forecaster Elie Kirchner said.

The heatwave is also earlier than usual. Temperatures typically soar in Switzerland around the second half of July and the first half of August.

Reporting and Credits

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • A record‑early and intense heatwave is sweeping across Switzerland, with temperatures soaring to 34–37 °C and red alerts issued beyond June 24 2026 (swissinfo.ch).
  • Cinemas in Geneva like Nord‑Sud are offering free screenings to seniors, giving them a much‑needed respite from the heat in a cooled environment (swissobserver.ch).
  • The heatwave is driven by a persistent high‑pressure “heat dome” over Western Europe, amplified by El Niño, and is unusually early and widespread for June (swissinfo.ch)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Swiss cinemas offering free screenings to seniors?
Swiss cinemas offer free daytime screenings to seniors as a refuge from the intense heatwave affecting Switzerland.
How many seniors have attended the free screenings in Geneva?
Around 650 seniors have participated in the free cinema screenings since Thursday, according to organizers.
What temperatures have been recorded in Switzerland during the heatwave?
Temperatures have reached up to 36 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit) in some regions, with daytime highs of 35 C in lowland areas.
Who organized the free cinema events for seniors?
The free screenings are organized by Geneva cinemas in collaboration with regional authorities.
Is this heatwave unusual for Switzerland?
Yes, the heatwave is both unusually intense and earlier than normal for Switzerland, typically occurring later in July or August.

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