Kremlin Seeks Explanation After Apple Removes Russian VK Apps from App Store

Apple's Removal of VK Apps and Russian Response

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - The Kremlin demanded an explanation from Apple on Thursday after several Russian mobile apps related to the Russian internet company VK were deleted from the U.S. tech giant's App Store.

VK's Reaction to App Removal

VK, a state-controlled technology company, said in a statement that its applications were removed "without warning or explanation", even though the company has never been under U.S. sanctions.

"Through its actions, Apple is restricting Russian users' access to popular services used by tens of millions of people every day: social networks, messaging apps, video platforms, email and educational products," VK said.

"We consider these actions by Apple towards Russian users to be completely unjustified and unacceptable."

Kremlin's Official Statement

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the relevant Russian authorities would "address the matter directly with the corporation itself and demand an explanation."

Potential Consequences for Apple

"If such explanations are not provided, we will need to draw conclusions accordingly regarding the continuation of any cooperation with this company," he said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alternative Options for Russian Users

Peskov said that Russians frustrated by Apple's decision could switch to Android devices, which still offer VK's apps.

Broader Context: Russia's Tech Policy

Russia has restricted use of foreign technology apps since the start of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022 as part of a broader clash between Moscow and Western platforms.

Moscow has also been increasingly keen to promote home-grown internet services and increase its control over the local online space.

Promotion of Domestic Services

In particular, the government has been encouraging Russians to download and use MAX, a state-backed messenger developed by VK that now comes pre-installed on all mobile phones and tablets sold in Russia.

VK's Market Presence

VK's messenger is among the most-used in Russia and its VKontakte social media network is akin to Facebook. The number of daily users of the company's video hosting service reached 42.2 million in January, according to Mediascope data.

Sanctions and Leadership

The company is not under Western sanctions, but its chief executive, Vladimir Kiriyenko, has been sanctioned by the European Union, Britain and the U.S. His father, Sergei Kiriyenko, is President Vladimir Putin's first deputy chief of staff.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Gleb Bryanski and Tomasz Janowski)