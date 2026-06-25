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Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Kremlin Seeks Explanation After Apple Removes Russian VK Apps from App Store

Apple's Removal of VK Apps and Russian Response

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - The Kremlin demanded an explanation from Apple on Thursday after several Russian mobile apps related to the Russian internet company VK were deleted from the U.S. tech giant's App Store.

VK's Reaction to App Removal

VK, a state-controlled technology company, said in a statement that its applications were removed "without warning or explanation", even though the company has never been under U.S. sanctions.

"Through its actions, Apple is restricting Russian users' access to popular services used by tens of millions of people every day: social networks, messaging apps, video platforms, email and educational products," VK said.

"We consider these actions by Apple towards Russian users to be completely unjustified and unacceptable."

Kremlin's Official Statement

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the relevant Russian authorities would "address the matter directly with the corporation itself and demand an explanation."

Potential Consequences for Apple

"If such explanations are not provided, we will need to draw conclusions accordingly regarding the continuation of any cooperation with this company," he said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alternative Options for Russian Users

Peskov said that Russians frustrated by Apple's decision could switch to Android devices, which still offer VK's apps.

Broader Context: Russia's Tech Policy

Russia has restricted use of foreign technology apps since the start of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022 as part of a broader clash between Moscow and Western platforms.

Moscow has also been increasingly keen to promote home-grown internet services and increase its control over the local online space.

Promotion of Domestic Services

In particular, the government has been encouraging Russians to download and use MAX, a state-backed messenger developed by VK that now comes pre-installed on all mobile phones and tablets sold in Russia.

VK's Market Presence

VK's messenger is among the most-used in Russia and its VKontakte social media network is akin to Facebook. The number of daily users of the company's video hosting service reached 42.2 million in January, according to Mediascope data.

Sanctions and Leadership

The company is not under Western sanctions, but its chief executive, Vladimir Kiriyenko, has been sanctioned by the European Union, Britain and the U.S. His father, Sergei Kiriyenko, is President Vladimir Putin's first deputy chief of staff.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Gleb Bryanski and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • The Kremlin views Apple’s removal of VK apps as unjustified interference that limits access to services used by tens of millions in Russia on a daily basis.
  • VK emphasized that it is not under Western sanctions, and the apps were removed without warning or explanation, prompting Kremlin intervention.
  • VK Video—a key service—is Russia’s most-used video platform, with over 42 million daily users in January 2026, far surpassing YouTube.
  • Apple’s removals reflect broader Western compliance with sanctions, similar to prior takedowns of MAX messenger and VPN apps in Russia, escalating digital friction between Apple and Russian authorities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Apple remove Russian VK apps from the App Store?
Apple removed several VK apps linked to the Russian internet company VK, but no official reason was provided, and VK is not under U.S. sanctions.
How did the Kremlin respond to the removal of VK apps?
The Kremlin demanded an explanation from Apple and suggested it may reconsider cooperation if a satisfactory response is not given.
What services are affected by the VK app removal?
Affected services include social networks, messaging apps, video platforms, email, and educational products used by millions of Russian users.
Are there alternatives for Russian users after the app removal?
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov suggested that frustrated users could switch to Android devices, where VK apps remain available.
Is VK or its executive under Western sanctions?
VK itself is not under Western sanctions, but its CEO Vladimir Kiriyenko is sanctioned by the EU, UK, and U.S.

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