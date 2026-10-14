GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK finance minister Healey set to pay for budget measures without more borrowing, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK finance minister Healey set to pay for budget measures without more borrowing, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance UK economy public policy

UK Budget: Healey Plans Higher Taxes and Cuts to Fund Cost-of-Living Package

Overview of Healey's Budget Strategy

(Corrects paragraph 7 currency conversion)

Funding the Cost-of-Living Package

Oct 14 (Reuters) - UK finance minister John Healey is expected to pay for new initiatives in this month’s budget, including a cost-of-living package, with higher taxes or spending cuts rather than more borrowing, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Budget Scorecard and Fiscal Rules

Healey's first annual budget on October 28 will be "scorecard positive" in 2029/30, the final year of the parliament, meaning that the additional discretionary spending is fully funded, the newspaper said, citing people briefed on the budget preparations.

The government’s self-imposed borrowing rules state that day-to-day spending must be met by tax revenues with debt falling as a share of GDP. The country had a budget deficit of 4.4% of GDP last year. 

Economic Pressures and Fiscal Responsibility

Impact of Iran War and Contingency Planning

The Iran war has put additional pressure on Britain's public finances and left Healey with less headroom after meeting the fiscal rules, the report said. 

The finance minister is expected to let the headroom act as a “contingency fund” for times of economic stress, the paper said. 

Demonstrating Fiscal Responsibility

"This will be the chancellor's way of demonstrating fiscal responsibility," one person briefed on the budget told the FT. 

Key Measures in the Budget

Support for Households and Fuel Duty Decisions

Besides a targeted package to help with higher winter fuel bills, Healey is expected to drop plans to increase fuel duty by 3 pence ($0.0398) a litre in January and 2 pence in March, according to the report.

Statements from the Treasury

"The Chancellor has been clear that fiscal discipline underwrites every promise this Government makes, which is why he and the Prime Minister are in lockstep on meeting the fiscal rules," a Treasury spokesperson said in a statement.

“His focus is on backing British jobs, giving families and businesses breathing space and driving growth in every postcode."

International Perspective

IMF Endorsement of the UK's Fiscal Approach

The IMF this week backed Britain's fiscal strategy, urging it to "stay the course" rather than accelerate deficit reduction, drawing a contrast with other big economies that have little or no plans to reduce borrowing at a time of rising interest rates.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7535 pounds)

(Reporting by Abu Sultan and Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • Healey will fully fund new budget measures through taxes or cuts, adhering to fiscal rules that demand day‑to‑day spending be covered by revenue, aiming for a “scorecard positive” outcome in 2029/30 (tmgmsea.com).
  • The government’s self‑imposed fiscal rules require a balanced current budget and debt-to-GDP reduction; OBR forecasts show borrowing at about 4.3% of GDP this year, projected to fall to around 1.6% by 2030–31 (obr.uk).
  • The IMF has endorsed the UK’s fiscal strategy, calling for continued discipline: support measures must be temporary, targeted, and financed via offsetting actions to preserve consolidation path amid pressures from the Iran war (imf.org).

Frequently Asked Questions

How will UK finance minister John Healey fund the new budget initiatives?
John Healey plans to fund new initiatives through higher taxes or spending cuts rather than additional borrowing.
What is the purpose of the UK government's self-imposed borrowing rules?
The rules require that day-to-day spending is met by tax revenues, with debt falling as a share of GDP.
Will there be an increase in fuel duty in the upcoming UK budget?
Plans to increase fuel duty by 3 pence in January and 2 pence in March are expected to be dropped.
How has the Iran war affected the UK's public finances?
The Iran war has increased pressure on public finances, leaving less headroom after adhering to fiscal rules.
What is the IMF's stance on Britain's fiscal strategy?
The IMF has supported Britain's fiscal strategy, urging it to 'stay the course' on deficit reduction.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for MPS investors should reject twin bids, special dividend, proxy adviser ISS says

MPS investors should reject twin bids, special dividend, proxy adviser ISS says

Image for China says it is willing to work with EU to boost stability of trade ties

China says it is willing to work with EU to boost stability of trade ties

Image for Lonza sets new mid-term targets, confirms 2026 outlook

Lonza sets new mid-term targets, confirms 2026 outlook

Image for Galderma to buy US firm ZO Skin Health for $1.5 billion

Galderma to buy US firm ZO Skin Health for $1.5 billion

Image for ASML will be unable to meet AI-driven customer demand in 2027, 2028

ASML will be unable to meet AI-driven customer demand in 2027, 2028

Image for How European stocks can weather higher energy prices

How European stocks can weather higher energy prices

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for LSEG teams up with NVIDIA for faster market data processing
LSEG teams up with NVIDIA for faster market data processing
Image for UK regulator proposes to cut water bills by $319 million
UK regulator proposes to cut water bills by $319 million
Image for Irish public sector workers strike for first time since 2009 over pay deadlock
Irish public sector workers strike for first time since 2009 over pay deadlock
Image for Pressured at home, EU leaders weigh China trade steps
Pressured at home, EU leaders weigh China trade steps
Image for German wholesale prices rise 8.7% in September
German wholesale prices rise 8.7% in September
Image for Google DeepMind, Google Cloud to allow European researchers access to frontier models
Google DeepMind, Google Cloud to allow European researchers access to frontier models
Image for Morning Bid: Let the doves sing
Morning Bid: Let the doves sing
Image for China auto group says China EU trade consensus aids industry stability
China auto group says China EU trade consensus aids industry stability
Image for Trump says 'massive' oil, gas and mineral exploration to begin in Greenland
Trump says 'massive' oil, gas and mineral exploration to begin in Greenland
Image for ECB's Lagarde says solution to French debt woes is at home
ECB's Lagarde says solution to French debt woes is at home
Image for Thyssenkrupp's largest shareholder sees 'window of opportunity' for steel spin-off
Thyssenkrupp's largest shareholder sees 'window of opportunity' for steel spin-off
Image for IMF says Britain does not need to speed up fiscal consolidation
IMF says Britain does not need to speed up fiscal consolidation
View All Finance Posts