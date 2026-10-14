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China says it is willing to work with EU to boost stability of trade ties - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China says it is willing to work with EU to boost stability of trade ties

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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China Signals Readiness to Deepen Stable Trade Ties with European Union

China and EU Strengthen Economic and Trade Relations

Vice Premier He Lifeng's Commitment to Stability

BEIJING, Oct 14 - China is willing to work with the European Union to inject more stability and positive energy into economic and trade ties, Vice Premier He Lifeng told French diplomat Emmanuel Bonne in Beijing, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

Recent Diplomatic Engagements

• Tuesday's meeting with Bonne, President Emmanuel Macron's most senior diplomat, came after both sides struck a deal last week that could cut Chinese ​exports of hybrid cars to the bloc by more than half

Potential for Growth and Cooperation

• He said ties showed "great potential for further growth", adding that China was ready to work with France to strengthen cooperation in all economic fields and adopt a consensus reached by the two heads of state for mutual benefit

Details of the New EU Deal

• On Monday, China's commerce ministry said the new EU deal would ​allow export growth to continue and ensure a quota matching other countries, following "intensive consultations" between the two sides

(Reporting by the Beijing newsroom; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • China underscores willingness to inject “positive energy” into China‑EU trade ties, citing substantial untapped potential and aligning with leadership consensus reached by heads of state
  • An interim deal caps Chinese hybrid car exports to the EU at about 350,000 units per year, potentially halving current levels, while ensuring export growth continues under a quota matching other origins
  • China and Europe are engaging in broad economic dialogue—including rare earths, exports, investment and trade balances—to manage tensions and promote stability through WTO‑compliant measures

Frequently Asked Questions

What did China express willingness to do regarding EU trade?
China expressed willingness to work with the European Union to inject more stability and positive energy into economic and trade ties.
Who represented France in the meeting with China's Vice Premier?
French diplomat Emmanuel Bonne, President Emmanuel Macron's most senior diplomat, represented France in the meeting.
What recent trade deal was discussed between China and the EU?
A deal was made that could cut Chinese exports of hybrid cars to the EU by more than half, ensuring export growth within new quotas.
What did China say about the potential for trade ties with the EU?
China stated that trade ties with the EU have great potential for further growth and mutual benefit.
What did China's commerce ministry say following the new EU deal?
China's commerce ministry said the new deal would allow export growth to continue and ensure quotas match those of other countries after intensive consultations.

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