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UK construction slides again, pulled down by weak housebuilding, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK construction slides again, pulled down by weak housebuilding, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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UK Construction Shrinks Again in August, Led by Weak Housebuilding - PMI Survey

UK Construction Sector Performance in August 2024

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Britain's construction sector marked its 20th month of contraction in August, dragged down by a severe downturn in the housebuilding sector, a survey showed on Friday.

PMI Survey Results and Market Expectations

The S&P Global UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 44.3 in August from 44.7 in July, a long way below the 50 threshold for growth. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 45.5.

Key Points from the Survey

  • Housebuilding Activity

    Housebuilding activity deteriorated sharply, although the gauges for the commercial and civil engineering sectors improved slightly

  • Demand and Client Confidence

    "Sluggish demand conditions and low client confidence, combined with anxiety about the impact of the Middle East conflict, were again factors contributing to lower workloads across the construction sector," said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global

  • Employment Trends

    Construction firms shed jobs but at the slowest pace since September 2025

  • Political and Policy Implications

    Weakness in the housebuilding sector underscores the challenge facing Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who intends to ramp up the supply of social housing

  • Input Prices

    PMI gauge of input prices fell to its lowest level since February

  • Official Output Data

    Official gauge of construction output in June stood 2.3% lower than a year ago

  • All-Sector PMI

    The all-sector PMI, which combines manufacturing, services and construction data, rose to a six-month high of 51.8 in August from 51.6 in July

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • S&P Global’s UK Construction PMI dipped to 44.3 in August from 44.7 in July, underperforming forecasts (~45.5) and marking 20 straight months of contraction.
  • Housebuilding activity deteriorated significantly, while commercial and civil engineering segments showed mild improvement—overall new orders and workloads remained subdued amid low client confidence and global geopolitical anxieties.
  • Despite the steep contraction in housing, construction output data for June showed quarterly growth (0.3%) led by infrastructure with falling new public housing work; labour cuts slowed, and input price pressures eased—the broader composite PMI hit a six‑month high of 51.8 in August.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the August UK Construction PMI indicate?
The PMI fell to 44.3 in August, marking the 20th consecutive month of contraction for the UK's construction sector.
Which part of the construction sector was weakest in August?
Housebuilding saw the sharpest decline, despite minor improvements in commercial and civil engineering sectors.
How are input prices affecting the UK construction sector?
The PMI gauge of input prices dropped to its lowest level since February, indicating easing cost pressures.
How is the construction downturn affecting employment?
Companies shed jobs, although at the slowest pace since September 2025.
What external factors are influencing UK construction activity?
Sluggish demand, low client confidence, and concerns over the Middle East conflict were cited as contributing factors.

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