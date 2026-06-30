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Italy EU-harmonised CPI slows to 3.1% y/y in June, slightly below forecast - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy EU-harmonised CPI slows to 3.1% y/y in June, slightly below forecast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Inflation Italy

Italy's EU-Harmonised Inflation Rate Eases Slightly to 3.1% in June 2024

June 2024 Inflation Data and Economic Context

Monthly and Annual Inflation Trends

ROME, June 30 (Reuters) - Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) rose 0.1% in June from the month before, with the annual inflation rate slowing to 3.1% from May's 3.2%, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, amid high energy costs due to turmoil in the Middle East.

Analyst Forecasts Versus Actual Results

The reading was slightly below a median forecast in a Reuters survey of 15 analysts which pointed to an increase of 0.2% month-on-month and a year-on-year rise of 3.2%.

Breakdown of Price Indices

Domestic Price Index (NIC)

Official statistics agency ISTAT also reported that the main domestic price index (NIC) was flat month-on-month in June and up 3.0% annually, following a 3.2% annual rate in May.

Core Inflation Excluding Volatile Components

Fresh Food and Energy Impact

Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at 1.6% year-on-year on the HICP index in June, slowing from 1.8% in May.

(Reporting by Valentina Consiglio and Gavin Jones, graphic by Stefano Bernabei)

Key Takeaways

  • HICP inflation slowed to 3.1 % y/y in June vs. 3.2 % in May, below the 3.2 % Reuters consensus forecast, and monthly HICP rose 0.1 % (consensus 0.2 %) (m.in.investing.com)
  • Domestic CPI (NIC) was flat month-on-month and up 3.0 % y/y in June, down from 3.2 % in May (m.in.investing.com)
  • Core inflation (HICP ex‑fresh food & energy) eased to 1.6 % y/y in June from 1.8 % in May (m.in.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Italy's EU-harmonised inflation rate in June 2024?
Italy's EU-harmonised CPI inflation rate slowed to 3.1% year-on-year in June 2024.
What factors influenced the inflation rate in Italy?
High energy costs due to turmoil in the Middle East contributed to inflation in Italy.
What is the current core inflation rate in Italy?
Core inflation, excluding fresh food and energy, was running at 1.6% year-on-year in June.
Who reported the official inflation figures for Italy?
The official inflation figures were reported by the Italian statistics agency ISTAT.

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