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Italy new car registrations up 10.6% year-on-year in June - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy new car registrations up 10.6% year-on-year in June

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Italy New Car Registrations Rise 10.6% in June, Led by Stellantis and Chinese Brands

June 2025 Car Registration Statistics and Market Performance

Overall Market Growth

ROME, July 1 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Italy rose in June by 10.6% year-on-year to 146,423 vehicles, transport ministry data showed on Wednesday.

In the first half of the year, registrations were up by 9.6% compared to the same period last year, to 936,783 units.

Performance by Major Automakers

Stellantis Leads the Market

Italian market leader Stellantis, whose brands include Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Chinese joint venture Leapmotor, outperformed the market, with June sales up 22.4%, according to Reuters calculations.

The Franco-Italian automaker's market share stood at 27.1% last month, according to the same calculations, compared to 24.55% in June 2025.

Chinese Brands Make Strong Gains

BYD

Chinese groups continued to make strong inroads, with BYD's year-on-year sales up by 208.7% to 6,057 units and a market share of around 4%.

Chery's Omoda/Jaecoo

Chery's Omoda/Jaecoo brands up 214.8% to 4,086 units.

Other Notable Performers

Tesla

U.S. electric vehicles-maker Tesla's June sales were up by 42.8% to 2,423 units.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy’s new car registrations in June rose 10.6% y/y to 146,423 units; H1 registrations up 9.6% to 936,783 units
  • Stellantis achieved 22.4% y/y growth with a 27.1% market share in June, up from 24.55% a year earlier
  • Chinese brands BYD and Chery posted massive y/y growth (208.7% and 214.8%), while Tesla also grew 42.8%

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did new car registrations in Italy increase in June?
New car registrations in Italy increased by 10.6% year-on-year in June, reaching 146,423 vehicles.
Which automaker led the Italian market in June?
Stellantis remained the Italian market leader with June sales up 22.4% and a market share of 27.1%.
How did Chinese car brands perform in the Italian market?
Chinese brands like BYD and Chery saw strong growth, with BYD sales up 208.7% and Chery's Omoda/Jaecoo brands up 214.8% year-on-year.
What was Tesla's performance in Italy's June car market?
Tesla's sales in Italy rose by 42.8% in June, totaling 2,423 units.
What was the total number of car registrations in Italy for the first half of the year?
In the first half of the year, new car registrations in Italy totaled 936,783 units, up 9.6% from the same period last year.

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