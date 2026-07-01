Italy New Car Registrations Rise 10.6% in June, Led by Stellantis and Chinese Brands

June 2025 Car Registration Statistics and Market Performance

Overall Market Growth

ROME, July 1 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Italy rose in June by 10.6% year-on-year to 146,423 vehicles, transport ministry data showed on Wednesday.

In the first half of the year, registrations were up by 9.6% compared to the same period last year, to 936,783 units.

Performance by Major Automakers

Stellantis Leads the Market

Italian market leader Stellantis, whose brands include Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Chinese joint venture Leapmotor, outperformed the market, with June sales up 22.4%, according to Reuters calculations.

The Franco-Italian automaker's market share stood at 27.1% last month, according to the same calculations, compared to 24.55% in June 2025.

Chinese Brands Make Strong Gains

BYD

Chinese groups continued to make strong inroads, with BYD's year-on-year sales up by 208.7% to 6,057 units and a market share of around 4%.

Chery's Omoda/Jaecoo

Chery's Omoda/Jaecoo brands up 214.8% to 4,086 units.

Other Notable Performers

Tesla

U.S. electric vehicles-maker Tesla's June sales were up by 42.8% to 2,423 units.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones)