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Uber and AI-firm Wayve launch London's first robotaxis - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Uber and AI-firm Wayve launch London's first robotaxis

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Uber and Wayve Introduce AI-Powered Robotaxis to London's Busy Streets

Uber Launches Autonomous Rides in London with Wayve Technology

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Uber launched autonomous rides in London on Thursday using AI technology developed by Britain's Wayve, making the city the second in Europe after Zagreb where the company offers robotaxis. 

Key Details of the Robotaxi Launch

Here are more details:   

Initial Rollout and Operations

• Initially a licensed operator will be on board to monitor the car before fully driverless operations begin at some point in the future, the companies said.

• Riders who request an UberX, Uber Comfort or Uber Electric could be matched with a Wayve-powered Ford Mustang Mach-E at no additional cost.

• Fewer than 20 cars will be available at launch.

Regulatory and Industry Perspectives

• Regulatory barriers remain before full driverless services can launch in London, including delays at authorisation body Transport for London.

• Uber's Global Head of Autonomous Mobility Sarfraz Maredia said the launch would "build credibility with consumers as well as with the government".

• British Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: "This is a major milestone for the future of transport in London, as British innovation brings this technology onto our roads and gives passengers more choice."

Wayve's AI Technology and Partnership with Uber

• Wayve's AI Driver learns from experience like a human driver, enabling it to adapt to new roads, vehicles, weather conditions and cities, the companies said.

• Uber partnered with Wayve in 2024, including an investment, with the aim of using future Wayve-powered vehicles in multiple markets.

Statements from Wayve Leadership

• Alex Kendall, CEO and co-founder of Wayve, said: "We're proud to introduce the Wayve AI Driver to the public for the first time right here in London, our home city and one of the most complex driving environments in the world."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • Transport for London has granted private hire vehicle licences to Wayve’s autonomous Ford Mustang Mach‑E fleet, meeting the required “triple‑lock” regulatory standard, and allowing supervised robotaxi trials to begin this summer (investor.uber.com).
  • Over 100,000 Londoners have joined Uber’s interest list for Wayve‑powered autonomous rides, with fewer than 20 cars initially available for UberX, Comfort, or Electric trips at no extra cost (investor.uber.com).
  • Full driverless operations remain pending further regulatory approval, such as an automated passenger services permit from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which companies launched robotaxis in London?
Uber and AI firm Wayve launched London's first robotaxis using Wayve's autonomous driving technology.
Are the robotaxis in London fully driverless?
No, a licensed operator will be on board to monitor the car until fully driverless operations are authorized.
What vehicles are used for Uber's autonomous service in London?
The service uses Wayve-powered Ford Mustang Mach-E cars.
How many autonomous cars are available at launch in London?
Fewer than 20 Wayve-powered robotaxis are available at the launch.
What are the regulatory challenges for robotaxis in London?
Regulatory barriers, including delays at Transport for London, must be addressed before fully driverless services can launch.

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