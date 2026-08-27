GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Demolition of modernist arts complex in Tbilisi sparks outcry - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Demolition of modernist arts complex in Tbilisi sparks outcry

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
News architecture Urban Development

Demolition of Modernist Arts Complex in Tbilisi Sparks Public and Architectural Outcry

By Lucy Papachristou

Controversy Surrounding the Rike Tubes Demolition

TBILISI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The demolition of a modernist arts complex in the Georgian capital Tbilisi has ignited outrage from some residents about the future of the city's skyline and from the Italian architects who designed it.

Background: The Rike Tubes and Their Symbolism

Known locally as the Rike Tubes, the Rike Park Music Theatre and Exhibition Hall was constructed between 2011 and 2012 under the previous government, led by pro-Western reformer Mikheil Saakashvili.

The governing Georgian Dream party came to power in 2012 and the complex was never fully completed and has gone largely unused.

Its tubular design has stood out in the old town skyline dominated by the conical roofs of Orthodox churches and 19th-century houses, making it a symbol of the pro-European approach of the previous government, while its disuse for some represented squandered opportunities.

Political and Public Reactions

"This ugliness does not befit our beautiful capital," Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said in May this year.

Demolition Process and Timeline

Months of Demolition Work

In June, the Tbilisi City Hall's Architecture Service approved the demolition. The work began at the end of July and is scheduled to be completed by December 25, a city document shows.

Local Opinions on the Demolition

Among local people who never liked the design, Elene Tsetskhladze nevertheless objected to its destruction.

"Personally, I don't like the way it looks visually, but I think that at this point, the state's priority should be construction, not destruction," she said. The money spent on demolition could be better used for free meals for schoolchildren and medicine for the poor, she added.

While they still can, tourists have flocked to snap photos of the 10,000-square-metre (12,000-square-yard) structure. 

Architects' Response and International Attention

It was designed by the Italian architectural firm Fuksas Studio, led by husband and wife architects Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas, who said they had received a deluge of support.

"We received thousands of emails. Every person said this was the most iconic building of Tbilisi," said Massimiliano.

The government had not told them the demolition was imminent and they are struggling to come to terms with it.

"You cannot cancel buildings, you cannot cancel memories," Massimiliano said. Doriana added: "You cannot cancel history."

Ownership and Official Response

Maqro Property, the parent company of Rike Dom, the company that owns the complex and requested its demolition, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Tbilisi City Hall’s Architecture Service approved the demolition permit on June 25, 2026, following a Cultural Heritage Protection Council decision on April 16, under a 2025 government decree envisioning a hotel development on the site (1tv.ge).
  • The Rike Tubes, designed by Italian firm Studio Fuksas and completed in 2012, were never fully commissioned after a government change and have remained unused, despite costing approximately GEL 75 million (around USD 29 million) (archdaily.com).
  • Studio Fuksas and preservationists argued this was an iconic building that could be repurposed, offering to collaborate on alternative uses—but say their overtures received no response (riverdalestandard.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Rike Tubes arts complex in Tbilisi being demolished?
The Rike Tubes are being demolished after city approval, citing disuse and criticism over its design, despite some residents' and architects' objections.
Who designed the Rike Park Music Theatre and Exhibition Hall?
The complex was designed by the Italian architectural firm Fuksas Studio, led by Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas.
When is the demolition of the Rike Tubes expected to be completed?
Demolition began at the end of July and is scheduled to be completed by December 25.
What has been the response from the architects and local residents?
The Italian architects and some residents have objected, calling the building iconic and seeing its destruction as erasing history and memories.
How have tourists responded to the demolition news?
Tourists have flocked to take photos of the structure while it still stands, marking its symbolic value to Tbilisi.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Europe's hottest town says climate change is reshaping daily life

Europe's hottest town says climate change is reshaping daily life

Image for Migrant women tell of sexual harassment in Spain's crisis-hit Ceuta

Migrant women tell of sexual harassment in Spain's crisis-hit Ceuta

Image for Suspected gang leader's mother-in-law and sister killed in drug-related shooting in Spain

Suspected gang leader's mother-in-law and sister killed in drug-related shooting in Spain

Image for Reform UK's Nigel Farage to avoid election count against Count Binface

Reform UK's Nigel Farage to avoid election count against Count Binface

Image for Bomb kills Russian military officer in Crimea; reports name him as defector from Ukraine

Bomb kills Russian military officer in Crimea; reports name him as defector from Ukraine

Image for Car bomb kills eastern Libyan military intelligence chief, sources say

Car bomb kills eastern Libyan military intelligence chief, sources say

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Russia says it could strike UK military targets in response to Ukrainian strikes using British missiles
Russia says it could strike UK military targets in response to Ukrainian strikes using British missiles
Image for Norway's King Harald in 'very serious' health condition, royal court says
Norway's King Harald in 'very serious' health condition, royal court says
Image for Factbox-Nations with tourists missing in Nepal flood
Factbox-Nations with tourists missing in Nepal flood
Image for Russia's foreign spy chief confirms he held talks with CIA director in Moscow
Russia's foreign spy chief confirms he held talks with CIA director in Moscow
Image for Russia expels Romanian diplomat
Russia expels Romanian diplomat
Image for Russia launches missiles and drones at Ukraine, authorities say
Russia launches missiles and drones at Ukraine, authorities say
Image for Exclusive-Pentagon's NATO review preparing troop options for Hegseth by November 6
Exclusive-Pentagon's NATO review preparing troop options for Hegseth by November 6
Image for Qatar PM to visit Tehran to pursue mediation efforts
Qatar PM to visit Tehran to pursue mediation efforts
Image for Israel considers expelling British officials from post-war Gaza headquarters, FT reports
Israel considers expelling British officials from post-war Gaza headquarters, FT reports
Image for Hundreds missing after flood hits Nepal-Tibet border, 157 bodies recovered
Hundreds missing after flood hits Nepal-Tibet border, 157 bodies recovered
Image for London police hail their expanded e-bike fleet as 'game changer' against phone theft
London police hail their expanded e-bike fleet as 'game changer' against phone theft
Image for French far-left leader Melenchon close to presidential runoff, poll shows
French far-left leader Melenchon close to presidential runoff, poll shows
View All Headlines Posts