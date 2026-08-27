Russia's Foreign Spy Chief Confirms Meeting With CIA Director in Moscow

Details of the Moscow Meeting Between Russian and U.S. Intelligence Chiefs

Confirmation of the Meeting

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, said on Thursday that he had held a "working-level meeting" with CIA director John Ratcliffe in Moscow earlier this week and that they had discussed unspecified and sensitive matters falling within the remit of their respective intelligence services.

Official Statements and Reactions

Naryshkin said the fact that they had met was nothing unusual.

Context of the Visit

U.S. President Donald Trump has described Ratcliffe's visit - which came as the war in Ukraine drags on and as efforts to reach a lasting peace between the United States and Iran have stalled - as "semi-routine" and the Kremlin has been tight-lipped about what was discussed.

Media Reports and Speculation

At least two U.S. media outlets have cited their own sources as saying Ratcliffe warned Russia not to attack any NATO member state. Neither Washington nor Moscow has confirmed that.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn )