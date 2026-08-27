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Russia's foreign spy chief confirms he held talks with CIA director in Moscow - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's foreign spy chief confirms he held talks with CIA director in Moscow

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Russia's Foreign Spy Chief Confirms Meeting With CIA Director in Moscow

Details of the Moscow Meeting Between Russian and U.S. Intelligence Chiefs

Confirmation of the Meeting

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, said on Thursday that he had held a "working-level meeting" with CIA director John Ratcliffe in Moscow earlier this week and that they had discussed unspecified and sensitive matters falling within the remit of their respective intelligence services.

Official Statements and Reactions

Naryshkin said the fact that they had met was nothing unusual. 

Context of the Visit

U.S. President Donald Trump has described Ratcliffe's visit - which came as the war in Ukraine drags on and as efforts to reach a lasting peace between the United States and Iran have stalled - as "semi-routine" and the Kremlin has been tight-lipped about what was discussed. 

Media Reports and Speculation

At least two U.S. media outlets have cited their own sources as saying Ratcliffe warned Russia not to attack any NATO member state. Neither Washington nor Moscow has confirmed that.   

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • This marked the first known in‑person meeting between a CIA director and Russia’s foreign intelligence head since 2021, when then‑CIA Director William Burns visited Moscow to warn against invading Ukraine. (washingtonpost.com)
  • U.S. media report that Ratcliffe conveyed a stern warning to Russia not to attack NATO countries, amid intelligence assessments of possible Russian provocations short of full-scale war. (cbsnews.com)
  • Ratcliffe also reportedly raised concerns about Iran, cautioning that Washington would impose additional sanctions if the Strait of Hormuz remained blocked, reflecting U.S.–Russia tensions across multiple fronts. (cbsnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Russia's foreign spy chief meet in Moscow?
Sergei Naryshkin met with CIA director John Ratcliffe in Moscow.
What was discussed during the meeting between the SVR and CIA chiefs?
Unspecified and sensitive matters falling within their respective intelligence services' remit were discussed.
Why was the meeting between Russia and U.S. intelligence leaders held?
The meeting was described as a 'working-level meeting' and considered 'nothing unusual' by Naryshkin.
Did CIA director John Ratcliffe warn Russia about NATO?
Some U.S. media outlets reported Ratcliffe warned Russia not to attack any NATO member, but neither Moscow nor Washington confirmed this.
What global events formed the backdrop of the Moscow meeting?
The meeting occurred amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine and stalled peace efforts between the United States and Iran.

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