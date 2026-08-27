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Zelenskiy's top aide says Ukraine-Russia talks may be possible in September - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy's top aide says Ukraine-Russia talks may be possible in September

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Ukraine, Russia Could Resume Peace Talks With U.S. Involvement in September

Potential Resumption of Ukraine-Russia Peace Negotiations

Prospects for September Talks

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Talks between Ukrainian and Russian teams could be held in September and include U.S. representatives, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff Kyrylo Budanov said on Thursday.

Ukraine's Aims and U.S. Involvement

Budanov said Ukraine was aiming to revive the talks, with further developments likely next month. The U.S.-led peace talks stalled this year as Ukraine refused Russian demands to cede more territory and as Washington became increasingly preoccupied with the conflict with Iran.

Statements from Ukrainian Officials

"I'm hoping for that, yes, and American ones too, of course. We can't do without them," Budanov told Ukrainian media Novyny Live, asked whether this meant direct talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators.

Window for U.S. Mediation

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said recently that Ukraine saw a window of opportunity for U.S. mediation until the end of next summer and has drafted one page of ideas with U.S. and European officials to be presented to Moscow.

Background of Previous Negotiations

Recent History of Trilateral Talks

The last round of trilateral Ukraine-Russia talks involving U.S. representatives took place in February. Ukrainian and Russian representatives have only had separate talks with the U.S. team since then.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Kyrylo Budanov, Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, announced that direct Ukraine‑Russia negotiations — potentially involving U.S. representatives — could resume in September, signalling Kyiv’s intent to restart stalled peace efforts.(investing.com)
  • Ukraine has drafted a one‑page document jointly with U.S. and European officials, outlining ideas such as a ceasefire, a third‑party‑administered free economic zone in Donbas, and roles for the EU and NATO; Moscow is expected to respond.(investing.com)
  • President Zelenskiy sees a critical window of opportunity for U.S. mediation lasting through the end of summer 2027, influenced in part by the timing of the U.S. presidential election cycle.(investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When could Ukraine-Russia talks resume?
Talks between Ukrainian and Russian teams could be held in September, according to Ukraine's chief of staff.
Will the U.S. participate in the Ukraine-Russia negotiations?
Yes, Ukrainian officials indicated that U.S. representatives may join the upcoming talks.
Why did the previous peace talks stall?
Talks stalled due to Ukraine's refusal to cede territory and the U.S. focusing on conflict with Iran.
What is the role of President Zelenskiy in these talks?
President Zelenskiy has prepared proposals with U.S. and European officials to present to Moscow.
When was the last trilateral Ukraine-Russia-U.S. meeting?
The last round of trilateral talks took place in February.

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