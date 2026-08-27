Ukraine, Russia Could Resume Peace Talks With U.S. Involvement in September

Potential Resumption of Ukraine-Russia Peace Negotiations

Prospects for September Talks

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Talks between Ukrainian and Russian teams could be held in September and include U.S. representatives, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff Kyrylo Budanov said on Thursday.

Ukraine's Aims and U.S. Involvement

Budanov said Ukraine was aiming to revive the talks, with further developments likely next month. The U.S.-led peace talks stalled this year as Ukraine refused Russian demands to cede more territory and as Washington became increasingly preoccupied with the conflict with Iran.

Statements from Ukrainian Officials

"I'm hoping for that, yes, and American ones too, of course. We can't do without them," Budanov told Ukrainian media Novyny Live, asked whether this meant direct talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators.

Window for U.S. Mediation

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said recently that Ukraine saw a window of opportunity for U.S. mediation until the end of next summer and has drafted one page of ideas with U.S. and European officials to be presented to Moscow.

Background of Previous Negotiations

Recent History of Trilateral Talks

The last round of trilateral Ukraine-Russia talks involving U.S. representatives took place in February. Ukrainian and Russian representatives have only had separate talks with the U.S. team since then.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Hugh Lawson)