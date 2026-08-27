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Headlines

Russian serviceman killed in explosion in St. Petersburg, media reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Russian Serviceman Killed in St. Petersburg Explosion, Wife Injured

Details of the St. Petersburg Car Explosion

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A car carrying a Russian military serviceman and his wife exploded in St. Petersburg on Thursday, killing the man instantly, Russian media reported.

Victims and Identification

The online Fontanka newspaper in Russia's second-largest city identified the man as a lieutenant colonel. It said his wife was rushed to hospital.

Official Statements

Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case after a car caught fire, killing one person and injuring another, although it did not identify the deceased person as military personnel.

Media and Social Media Reports

The Mash Telegram channel identified the people as a military serviceman and his wife.

Scene of the Incident

Unverified footage posted by local Telegram channels showed police and emergency workers standing in a cordoned-off street strewn with what appeared to be the shards of a torn-apart car.

Context and Previous Incidents

Russia has blamed Ukraine for a string of previous assassinations of senior military officials and people linked to Moscow's war effort. Ukrainian sources have claimed responsibility in some cases, while denying others.

Ukraine's Response

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on Thursday's incident.

Recent Similar Attacks

Most recently, a Russian military officer was killed in a bomb attack on August 13 in Russian-annexed Crimea. A woman was later arrested on suspicion of assassinating him on behalf of Ukrainian special services.  

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • A lieutenant colonel was killed and his wife injured when their car exploded in St. Petersburg on August 27, prompting a criminal investigation by the Investigative Committee.
  • Regional outlets like Fontanka and Mash, plus local Telegram channels, identified the victims as a military officer and his wife.
  • This incident follows a pattern of attacks on senior Russian military figures, which Moscow has frequently blamed on Ukraine, though no official comment came from Kyiv.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was killed in the St. Petersburg explosion?
A Russian military serviceman, identified as a lieutenant colonel, was killed in the explosion.
What happened to the serviceman's wife?
The serviceman's wife was injured in the explosion and rushed to the hospital.
Has Russia accused anyone of the attack?
Russia has blamed Ukraine for previous attacks but did not explicitly accuse anyone in this incident.
Where did the explosion occur?
The explosion took place in St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city.
Has Ukraine commented on the incident?
There has been no immediate comment from Ukraine regarding this incident.

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