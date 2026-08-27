Russian Serviceman Killed in St. Petersburg Explosion, Wife Injured

Details of the St. Petersburg Car Explosion

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A car carrying a Russian military serviceman and his wife exploded in St. Petersburg on Thursday, killing the man instantly, Russian media reported.

Victims and Identification

The online Fontanka newspaper in Russia's second-largest city identified the man as a lieutenant colonel. It said his wife was rushed to hospital.

Official Statements

Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case after a car caught fire, killing one person and injuring another, although it did not identify the deceased person as military personnel.

Media and Social Media Reports

The Mash Telegram channel identified the people as a military serviceman and his wife.

Scene of the Incident

Unverified footage posted by local Telegram channels showed police and emergency workers standing in a cordoned-off street strewn with what appeared to be the shards of a torn-apart car.

Context and Previous Incidents

Russia has blamed Ukraine for a string of previous assassinations of senior military officials and people linked to Moscow's war effort. Ukrainian sources have claimed responsibility in some cases, while denying others.

Ukraine's Response

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on Thursday's incident.

Recent Similar Attacks

Most recently, a Russian military officer was killed in a bomb attack on August 13 in Russian-annexed Crimea. A woman was later arrested on suspicion of assassinating him on behalf of Ukrainian special services.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Sharon Singleton)