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Rheinmetall to invest €270 million as Germany's Kassel becomes key tank hub - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rheinmetall to invest €270 million as Germany's Kassel becomes key tank hub

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Finance Germany industry Defence investment

Rheinmetall’s €270 Million Kassel Investment to Boost Tank Production in Germany

Major Expansion Plans for Rheinmetall in Kassel

Overview of the Investment

BERLIN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Defence company Rheinmetall will test drones, expand tank production and build a new logistics centre in the central German city of Kassel, investing about €270 million ($314.31 million) in the projects, Chief Executive Armin Papperger said on Thursday.

Tank Production Expansion

Europe’s Largest Tank Factory

• "Kassel will become the largest tank factory in Europe", Papperger said, adding the workforce there is set to grow to 3,500 employees from around 2,200 currently.

Logistics and Operations

New Logistics Centre

• The logistics centre is scheduled to begin operations at the end of 2027.

Drone Testing Centre

• Rheinmetall also plans to establish a drone testing centre at the site.

Strategic Importance of Kassel Plant

Key Role in Armoured Vehicle Production

• The Kassel plant plays a key role in Rheinmetall's production of armoured vehicles, including the Boxer wheeled armoured vehicle.

Financial Contributions and Support

State Funding

• The state premier for Hesse, which encompasses Kassel, Boris Rhein, said the state would contribute about €25 million.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8590 euros)

(Reporting by Timm Reichert und Matthias Inverard, Writing by Cian Muenster, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Transformation of Kassel into Europe’s largest tank production hub, workforce rising to ~3,500 from ~2,200
  • New logistics centre launching by end‑2027 plus a cutting‑edge drone testing facility at Kassel Airport
  • Hesse government contributes ~€25 million, aligning with broader Defence Hub Nordhessen infrastructure push

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Rheinmetall investing in Kassel?
Rheinmetall is investing approximately €270 million in Kassel to expand tank production, test drones, and build a new logistics centre.
What is the workforce impact of Rheinmetall’s expansion in Kassel?
The workforce at the Kassel site is expected to grow from around 2,200 to 3,500 employees.
When will the new logistics centre in Kassel begin operations?
The new logistics centre in Kassel is scheduled to begin operations at the end of 2027.
What role does the Kassel plant play for Rheinmetall?
The Kassel plant is key for Rheinmetall’s armoured vehicle production, including the Boxer wheeled armoured vehicle.
Is there government support for Rheinmetall’s investment?
The state of Hesse will contribute about €25 million towards Rheinmetall’s investment in Kassel.

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